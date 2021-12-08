The East Central University women’s basketball team saw five players reach double figures in an 82-59 thumping of Northwestern Saturday inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The Tigers improved to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in Great American Conference play, while Northwestern left town at 3-4 and 0-1.
In the men’s contest, Northwestern’s Brian Free hit two free throws with four seconds left in the game to give the Rangers a 73-71 win.
WOMEN
ECU 82, Northwestern 59
The Tigers used a 21-12 run in the second quarter to build a 43-28 halftime lead. Two free throws by Madison Rehl at the 1:39 mark put the host on top 43-26.
After a 10-0 run in the third quarter, the ECU lead ballooned to 58-32.
Five East Central players reached double figures.
Kate Ogle scored a team-best 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field. She sank three 3-point baskets.
Izzy Cummins followed with 12 points and three steals, while Rehl added 11 points, five rebounds and seven assists. She finished a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.
Mackenzie Crusoe and Alexis Lyons added 10 points apiece. Cruse also had five rebounds and hit a pair of 3-pointers, while Lyons also added five rebounds.
Overall, ECU shot 49.2% from the field and hit 13-of-15 free throws (86.7%).
East Central also forced 16 NWOSU turnovers.
Bailey Brown led the Rangers with 13 points and seven rebounds.
ECU travels to Weatherford Saturday for a 1 p.m. contest with Southwestern.
MEN
Northwestern 73, ECU 71
East Central trailed 39-28 at halftime and still faced a double-digit deficit after a free throw by Free with 4:55 left in the game stretched the NWOSU lead to 67-55.
The Tigers came roaring back and used a 16-4 run capped by a layup from Shemar Smith with under 10 seconds left that knotted the score at 71-all.
After Free’s clutch free throws, Josh Crutchfield missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.
“Winning on the road in the GAC is always tough, and I’m proud of our guys for banding together,” said NWOSU head coach Vinay Patel. “We knew the game was going to be very physical and our guys did a nice job of connecting from the free-throw line when we got there.”
Northwestern made 21-of-29 free throws compared to a 17-of-25 effort by East Central.
Smith led a group of four ECU players in double figures with a career-high 20 points. AJ Ferguson Jr. added 15 points and was 10-of-12 from the free-throw line.
Jalen Crutchfield netted 11 points for ECU, while Jakeem Acres followed with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Jason Douglas-Stanley led the Rangers in scoring with 12 points, followed by Brian Free with ten as the two double-figure scorers for the Rangers.
The Tigers will battle Southwestern at 3 p.m. Saturday in Weatherford.
