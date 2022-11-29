GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico — The East Central University women’s basketball team wrapped up their trip to Puerto Rico with a 66-51 win against UPR Bayamon Saturday afternoon in Guaynabo.
The Lady Tigers started their Puerto Rico trip with an 80-66 win over the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez on Friday. East Central Improved to 3-1 on the season after the 2-0 road trip.
“Today was a challenge. We found out an hour before tip-off that we were playing a different team than we had prepared for all week,” said ECU head coach Matt Cole. “We finally found ourselves in the fourth quarter to put the game away. We had to handle adversity, so hopefully, this will prepare us better for GAC play.”
The Tigers jumped off to a quick start with a 7-0 run to take the early lead in the first quarter. ECU pushed their lead to 11-3 before Bayamon went on a 7-2 run of their own to close the gap to within three at 13-10 at the end of the quarter.
Bayamon opened up the second quarter with a 6-0 run to take its first lead of the game, 16-13. A 3-pointer by Kate Ogle tied the game 16 all.
The Cowgirls broke away to lead 21-16 before the Tigers clawed their way back with eight straight points to regain the lead.
A 3-point jump shot from Jayden Weiberg would send ECU into halftime leading 27-23.
The Cowgirls’ last lead of the game was in the third quarter at 28-27, before a shot from the arc by Emily Wilson started a 7-0 run for the Tigers to put them ahead for good.
Bayamon continued to fight back, but ECU held the lead 42-36 going into the final quarter.
The Tiger offense started heating up late. ECU shot 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Their lead peaked at 21 (64-43) with a jump shot from Kennedy Allison and ECU went on to close out the game.
Emily Wilson led the Tigers, scoring a career-high 21 points. Wilson was 8-for-10 from the floor and made 5-of-7 3-point baskets.
Ashlyn Evans-Thompson posted eight points and tied for a team-high seven rebounds, while Mackenzie Crusoe and Emma Epperly each had seven points. Crusoe added seven rebounds and Epperly shot 3-for-7 from the field.
Crystal Diaz paced the UPR Bayamon offense with 11 points on the strength of a trio of 3-pointers.
The ECU women will prepare for their first Great American Conference contest Thursday in Alva against host Northwestern. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. inside Percefull Fieldhouse.
ECU 80, Mayaguez 66
“I thought we came out and set the tone on offense,” ECU head coach Matt Cole said. “We guarded well enough for the most part. I thought it went well for being in such a different environment than we are used to playing.”
The Tigers shot 66.7% in the first quarter and raced to a dominating 30-11 lead to start the game. ECU never looked back and went into the break leading 48-23.
Mayaguez shot their best in the third quarter to help them close the gap, but the Tigers still stayed ahead 68-47 going into the final quarter. Mayaguez tried to keep it close, but ECU pulled away for the victory.
All 12 Tigers saw action in the game, with Mackenzie Crusoe leading the way with 19 points off seven field goals. Crusoe went 5-for-8 from 3-point range and added a team-high six rebounds.
Ashlyn Evans-Thompson also scored in double-figures with 15 points. She made 4-of-9 from the floor and made all seven of her free throws.
Izzy Cummins and Emma Epperly each had nine points. Cummins went 2-for-3 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line while Epperly went 3-for-6 from the field and added five rebounds.
UPR Mayaguez got 22 points from Vianca Malave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.