ECU women upset host Cotton Blossoms

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Don’t look now, but the East Central University women’s basketball team is on a roll.
The Tigers outscored Arkansas-Monticello 42-22 over the middle two quarters and stunned the Cotton Blossoms 70-60 in Great American Conference action Thursday night inside the Steelman Field House.
ECU improved to 8-17 overall and 6-13 in conference play, while Monticello dipped to 16-9 and 11-8.
The Cotton Blossoms trailed 16-12 after the first quarter but rallied to grab a 20-16 advantage after scoring the first eight points of the second frame.
The Tigers answered with a 16-2 surge to take control. Hannah Ladd hit two 3-pointers late in the pivotal run and when Maci Hanson sank a jumper at the 2:01 mark, the Tigers led 34-22.
East Central ended the third quarter on a 21-8 volley and a Kendall Schulte layup with 58 seconds remaining pushed the lead to 57-34.
Monticello outscored ECU 26-13 in the fourth period to make the final score seem closer than it was.
Kendall Schulte topped the ECU scoring chart with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Ladd followed with 16 points, including three triples, to go with six rebounds and three assists.
Madison Rehl notched 13 points, finished 6-of-6 from the free-throw line and had three steals for ECU, while Hanson hit double figures with 11 points and had four rebounds and four assists.
East Central sank 14-of-17 (82.4%) free throws in the contest, compared to a dismal 15-of-29 (51.7%) effort from the hosts.
The Cotton Blossoms — which defeated ECU 59-55 Jan. 11 in Ada — got 12 points from Mekalyan Hicks and 10 points from reserve Nina Kizzee, including two 3-pointers.
ECU will play its final road game of the season at 1 p.m. today at Southern Arkansas.
