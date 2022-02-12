ECU women snap skid against Cotton Blossoms

MONTICELLO, Ark. — The East Central University women’s basketball team snapped out of a four-game funk in impressive fashion, knocking off Arkansas-Monticello 75-53 Thursday night at Steelman Field House.
Coach Matt Cole’s club improved to 11-9 overall and 8-8 in Great American Conference action, while Cotton Blossoms remained winless at 0-21 and 0-15.
The Tigers trailed 15-10 after the first quarter but turned things around with a 23-12 run in the second period to grab a 33-27 halftime lead.
East Central was an ice-cold 3-of-18 from the field in the first frame and 0-of-6 from 3-point range. The Tigers hit 10-of-13 free throws over the first two quarters.
The Cotton Blossoms stretched their lead to 26-14 after Hayley Flores drained a 3-pointer at the 5:18 mark.
The Tigers finished the first half on a 19-1 jaunt. Izzy Cummins hit a pair of 3-pointers during ECU’s game-changing run and Kate Ogle added a triple of her own.
ECU back-to-back 3s from Cummins and Madison Rehl to start the third period to stretch its lead to 39-27.
Crusoe hit a 3-point bomb at the 2:19 mark to extend the Tiger advantage to 52-36.
The visitors opened the fourth period on an 18-5 volley capped by a Cummins layup off an assist by Rehl that pushed the ECU lead to 70-44.
East Central made 10-of-28 (35.7%) 3-point field goals compared to 6-of-23 (26.1% for the Cotton Blossoms. ECU also made a healthy 15-of-19 (78.9%) free throws while UAM sank 9-of-19 (47.4%).
Rehl and Ogles both scored 13 points to lead the Tiger offense. Rehl also had four assists, two steals and three rebounds. Ogle added five rebounds.
Cummins finished with 12 points and hit 3-of-4 3-point attempts.
Kennedy Cummings just missed double figures for the Tigers with nine points and Crusoe followed with eight.
Bailey Harris led UAM with 17 points and nine rebounds before fouling out. Flores followed with 14 points off the bench. She finished 3-of-8 from 3-point territory.
The ECU women are at Southern Arkansas at 1 p.m. today and will host old rival Southeastern at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Black Out Night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
