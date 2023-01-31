ECU women shoot past Ouachita in fourth quarter

Sophomore Emily Willson hit three 3-pointers in a 16-5 run to begin the fourth quarter and the East Central University women’s basketball team went on to defeat Ouachita Baptist 72-61 Saturday afternoon inside the Kerr Activities Center.
East Central improved to 7-10 overall and 4-9 in Great American Conference action, while Ouachita Baptist dropped to 8-9 and 5-8.
“We bounced back from Thursday and overcame adversity and showed a lot of toughness,” Interim Head Coach Heather Hurt said. “We guarded their players and executed the defense plan really well. It was our most complete game this semester.”
Kennedy Cummings got the scoring going for ECU with the first bucket of the night to take the early lead. But the remainder of the quarter turned into a back-and-forth battle with five ties and two lead changes before a jumper from Tatum Havens settled the score 17-15 in favor of ECU at the end of the period.
ECU took its biggest lead of the opening half after a layup from Izzy Cummins put the orange Tigers up 31-24 with under three minutes until halftime. Ouachita answered back with an 8-1 run to tie the contest at 32-32 at the break.
The third quarter saw Ouachita go on another 8-1 scoring run to take its largest lead of seven points (40-33) three minutes into the period. But ECU dug deep and responded with an 11-2 scoring run to reclaim the lead 44-42.
Ouachita managed to make two more shots from the field to lead by one, 47-46 going into the final stanza.
ECU’s offense came to life in the fourth quarter, led by Wilson’s 3-point prowess. Her shot from long range at the 2:58 mark of the final frame put the home team ahead 62-52.
Ouachita fought back to within seven a couple of times in the final minutes, but with ECU shooting a game-best 64 percent from the field in the fourth quarter, the lead proved to be too great for the visitors to overcome.
“Kennedy Cummings gave a tremendous effort on defense, and Emily Wilson knocked down shots,” Hurt said. “Overall, great effort ad toughness to get the win.”
Cummings and Wilson led the Tigers scoring with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Cummings went 3-for-6 from the field and 9-for-10 at the free-throw line while Wilson went 5-for-10 from the floor including 4-of-6 from the 3-point line.
ECU got 33 points off the bench, including nine from Havens who finished 3-of-3 from the field, including one 3-point shot. Havens, a freshman from Tahlequah High School, played at Ada High School as a ninth-grader.
Makayla Miller led Ouachita with 11 points, six assists and four steals. Heidi Robinson also hit double girders with 10 points for the visitors.
East Central made 19-of-28 free throws compared to a 15-of-26 showing by the purple Tigers.
Ouachita made just 4-of-17 3-point shots (23.5%) and committed 26 turnovers.
The ECU women travel to Arkansas this week for matchups with Arkansas Tech at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Harding at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Note: ECU Sports Information Direction Sydney Dungen contributed to this report.
