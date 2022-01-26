ECU women shoot past Ouachita Baptist

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The East Central University women’s basketball team used a pivotal 11-1 run midway through the fourth quarter in a 70-59 road win over Ouachita Baptist Saturday night inside the Bill Viningww Arena.
East Central improved to 10-5 on the season and 7-4 in Great American Conference play, while the host Tigers dropped to 7-9 and 5-7.
Coach Matt Cole’s club will now carry a five-game win streak into a Thursday night (5:30 p.m.) home contest with Arkansas Tech.
Ouachita pulled within 53-50 early in the fourth frame on a jumper by Makayla Miller.
The Tigers then used the huge 11-1 run and went on top 64-51 on a jumper by Alexis Lyon off a nice assist from Kennedy Cummings with 4:26 to play.
Ouachita got within 64-59 with 1:37 showing but the ECU sank 6-of-8 free throws — including four by Mackenzie Crusoe — to ice the game.
Crusoe, a freshman from Choctaw High School, finished with a double-double that included 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. It was her fifth career double-double.
Madison Rehl scored a game-high 20 points, including a trio of 3-pointers and had five assists. She also sank 7-of-7 free shots.
Lyons also reached double figures with 10 points to go with a career-best eight rebounds.
The biggest difference of the game was beyond the three-point arc. Ouachita connected on just 1-of-17 (5.9%) 3-point shots, while ECU made 10-of-29 (34.5%).
ECU also limited Aspen Thornton from Ouachita to 15 points, 10 points below her NCAA Division II lead of 24.9 points per game.
