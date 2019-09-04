ECU women second in GAC preseason poll

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Two days before the start of the Great American Conference women’s cross-country season, the league’s head coaches installed defending champion Oklahoma Baptist as the preseason favorite, the conference office announced Tuesday.
The Bison received 10 of the 12 first-place votes. They return five All-GAC runners, including First-Team selections Allison Derry, Emma Downing, Berkley Price and Tesa Potter. Downing added the GAC Freshman of the Year honors after she took seventh at the 2018 GAC Championships. The Bison enter the season ranked 21st in USTFCCCA national preseason poll.
East Central placed second in the poll. The Tigers added a first-place vote. They return four All-GAC performers, headlined by a pair of First-Team honorees — Anna Mora and Kyleigh Norris. Abbie Winchester and Barbara Johnson landed on the second team. Also returning for the Tigers is Katie Cowger, a junior from Byng High School.
Harding received the final first-place vote and took third in the balloting. The Lady Bison return two All-GAC Second-Team selections in Sydney Tabor and Kinga Szarzynska. Tabor placed third among freshmen at the All-GAC Championships.
Southeastern Oklahoma State took fourth, followed by Southern Arkansas. Both the Savage Storm and Lady Muleriders bring back Second-Team All-GAC runners as Rebekah Christman leads Southeastern, while Carley Hale comes back for SAU.
Southern Nazarene finished in sixth, and Arkansas Tech took seventh. Ouachita edged Northwestern Oklahoma State by one point for eighth. The Tigers have a new head coach, as Steve Guymon moved from Harding to Ouachita. Henderson State, Southwestern Oklahoma State and Arkansas-Monticello rounded out the poll.
The season opens Thursday night with Southeastern Oklahoma State competing in Midwestern State’s Endurance House Stampede. Henderson State races in UT Tyler’s Marc Randle Classic. Six schools – Arkansas Tech, East Central, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Oklahoma Baptist, Southern Nazarene and Southwestern Oklahoma State – head to Central Oklahoma for the UCO Land Run.
Three squads – Arkansas-Monticello, Ouachita and Southern Arkansas – travel to Conway, Arkansas, for the UCA Cross Country Challenge.
The GAC Championships heads to Arkadelphia for the first time as Ouachita hosts the event. The meet takes place, Oct. 26.
