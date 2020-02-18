ECU women roll early in win over Bison

SHAWNEE — The East Central University women’s basketball team dominated the final five minutes of the first quarter and went on to blow past Oklahoma Baptist 84-59 Saturday in Great American Conference action inside the Noble Complex.
The Tigers improved to 7-17 overall and 5-13 in conference play, while the Bison dropped to 6-19 and 1-17. Coach Matt Cole’s club has now won three of its past four contests.
Oklahoma Baptist led 10-9 after two free throws by Jaylin Stapleton at the 6:28 mark of the opening stanza. The Tigers then quickly took over.
East Central reeled off a 20-3 surge, capped by a 3-pointer from Kendall Schulte and back-to-back triples from Madison Nickens, that put the Tiers on top 29-13. ECU shot 10-of-16 (62.5%) from the field in the first 10 minutes and drained seven 3-point shots.
After a low-scoring second period, ECU led 40-24 at halftime.
Hannah Ladd scored on a fast break at the 1:29 mark of the third quarter to stretch the Tiger lead to 61-37.
The Bison never got the lead under 20 in the fourth period.
Schulte poured in a career-high 26 points for the Tigers, including four 3-point baskets. She finished 10-of-16 from the field.
Nickens added a season-high 21 points and was 4-of-6 from long range. She also had six rebounds and shot 7-of-11 from the floor.
Maci Hanson added 13 points for ECU and finished 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Sam Schwab also reached double digits with 10 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists.
Oklahoma Baptist committed 22 turnovers in the contest, while ECU was limited to nine.
The Tigers travel to Arkansas-Monticello at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Cotton Blossoms improved to 16-8 and 11-7 following an 84-72 win over Arkansas Tech on Saturday.
