The East Central University women’s basketball team erased a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit and rallied past Northwestern in a 62-58 win in the first round of the Great American Conference Tournament.
The Tigers improved to 10-8 on the season and advanced to the GAC quarterfinals where they’ll meet Arkansas Tech at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Russellville, Arkansas. Northwestern is done at 6-14.
After two free throws from Scout Frame at the 8:03 mark of the fourth period, Northwestern had built a 53-44 lead.
Two more Frame free throws with 3:50 left put NWOSU on top 56-52.
The Tigers then ended the game on a 10-2 run. Back-to-back layups by Madison Rehl — the second turned into an old-fashioned three-point play — put ECU ahead for good at 61-56 with 17 seconds left.
Northwestern outscored East Central 19-6 in the second quarter to take a 31-20 lead at halftime.
ECU then erupted for 24 points in the third period to trim the NWOSU advantage to 48-44 heading into the final frame.
Hannah Ladd paced the ECU offense with 13 points that included three 3-point baskets. Rehl followed with 12 points and finished 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Kendall Schulte was next with 10 points and a pair of blocked shots. Sophomore Izzy Cummins just missed double digits with nine points.
The Tigers shot 53.8% (14-of-26) from the field in the second half after a dismal 21.4% (6-of-28) showing through the first two quarters (2-of-14 in the second period).
ECU honored senior Ella Schultz before the contest.
Bailey Brown led the Northwestern offense with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Frame added 14 points and finished 7-of-8 from the charity stripe.
