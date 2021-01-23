ECU women pull away late in win over Southern Naz

The Southern Nazarene Women’s basketball team were hunting for their first win of the season on Thursday night as they traveled to Ada to battle against East Central inside the Kerr Activities Center.
They didn’t find it.
After a back-and-forth first half, East Central outscored the Crimson Storm 40-29 over the final two quarters and pulled away for a 73-60 win.
The Tigers improved to 4-1, while SNU dropped to 0-3.
The first quarter of play produced a physical battle between the teams as the Storm came out with a one-point advantage. The scoreboard hardly told the tale of the quarter as the Tigers committed six personal fouls, giving SNU chances at the free-throw line. Southern Nazarene would cash in on these chances as they went 6-for-8 from the free-throw line. At the end of the first quarter, Southern Nazarene led East Central 17-16 despite shooting a mere 28.6% from the floor.
SNU’s shooting woes continued to plague them in the second quarter, as they shot 38.5-percent, a bit lower than the 53.8 shooting percentage the Tigers were able to post. Still, the Crimson Storm trailed 33-31 heading into the halftime break.
The Storm showed a glimmer of hope in the third quarter as they retook the lead at 41-40 with 4:14 left.
However, the Tigers regained the lead and wouldn’t look back as they closed the door on any comeback for SNU.
Hannah Ladd recorded the first double-double of her career for the Tigers, finishing with 22 points, 13 rebounds while sinking 3-of-6 3-pointers.
Freshman Mackenzie Crusoe followed with 17 points on the strength of 11-of-13 shooting from the free-throw line. She also had three steals.
Senior Ella Schulz also hit double digits with 11 points and four rebounds.
East Central limited SNU to 33.3-percent shooting from the floor.
Kennedy Gillette led Southern Nazarene in scoring with a season-high 20 points while recording seven rebounds and knocking down 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Cassandra Awatt produced nine points for the Storm but did most of her work around the basket as she brought down a game-high nine rebounds.
The Tigers are on the road today for a 2 p.m. contest at Southwestern. East Central then hosts arch-rival Southeastern on Monday.
