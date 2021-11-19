DENTON, Texas — Everything went just about right for the East Central University women’s basketball team during its season-opener Wednesday night at Texas Women’s University.
The Tigers shot 53.3% from the field, won the rebounding battle by 10 and got a great performance by RS senior Madison Rehl in a 72-64 win inside the Kitty Magee Arena.
It was the first loss of the season for the Pioneers, after winning their first two contests.
“I thought we played a pretty complete game last night. We guarded well and most importantly rebounded the ball better than I’ve seen in practice,” said ECU head coach Matt Cole. “TWU has a lot of size and skilled ball handlers and we did a good job knowing the scout. Outstanding movement on offense led to some great looks and to go on the road and knock down shots should be a big boost of confidence for our team.”
The Tigers led 34-24 after a 3-pointer by Allison Kennedy at the 2:46 mark of the second quarter. But the home team stormed back, using a 10-1 surge to end the period and trim its deficit to 35-34 by halftime.
ECU led 53-50 heading to the fourth quarter and scored the first eight points of that period to extend the advantage back to double figures at 61-50. That run was capped by an Izzy Cummins shot in the paint with 5:32 to play.
The Pioneers never got closer than seven until the closing seconds of the game.
Rehl poured in a game-high 25 points to go with four assists. She was an efficient 5-of-7 from the field, hit 3-of-5 3-point shots and went 12-of-14 from the free-throw line.
Lexi Tompkins scored 13 points and also hit three triples while registering a double-double with 11 rebounds. Alexis Lyons followed with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting.
ECU was able to overcome 16 turnovers in the contest.
Texas Woman’s got 21 points from Sadie Moyer, who finished 6-of-9 from the field and 8-of-8 from the charity stripe.
The Pioneers sank 17-of-18 free throws compared to 15-of-19 for the Tigers.
East Central is now 2-6 in the overall series with TWU.
The Tigers’ home-opener is 4 p.m. Saturday when Arkansas-Fort Smith visits the Kerr Activities Center.
Cole’s club then travels to the St. Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic Nov. 26-27 in San Antonio, Texas.
