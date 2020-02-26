ECU women notch fourth straight win Saturday

East Central senior Sam Schwab scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds to help the Tigers knock off Southern Arkansas Saturday in Magnolia, Arkansas.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — The East Central University women’s basketball team got 20 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots by post player Sam Schwab in an 81-77 win over host Southern Arkansas Saturday inside the W.T. Watson Center.

Coach Matt Cole’s team won its fourth straight game to improve to 9-17 overall and 7-13 in Great American Conference action. The Muleriders slid to 16-10 and 10-10.

The Muleriders led 35-34 at halftime before heading into a wild third quarter that saw the lead change hands 14 times.

However, East Central led just 56-54 heading into the fourth period but never lost the lead.

ECU led by as many as eight on three separate occasions in the fourth quarter. A layup by Schwab with 2:27 to play put the Tigers on top 74-66. Kendall Schulte’s basket inside that followed a Schwab steal made it 76-68 with 1:31 remaining.

The Muleriders got no closer than five until a layup at the buzzer by Ariana Guinn gave ECU its four-point victory.

The Tigers won the rebounding battle 48-38 and survived 24 total turnovers.

Schulte also had a strong outing for ECU with 19 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. Madison Rehl scored 16 points, had seven assists and finished 12-of-15 from the free-throw line.

Madison Nickens also hit double figures for the Tigers with 14 points, eight rebounds and a 6-of-6 showing from the free-throw stripe.

Diamond Morris scored a game-high 22 points off the bench for the Muleriders. She sank two 3-pointers and hit 8-of-9 free shots. No other SAU player reached double figures.

The Tigers hit 13-of-23 (56.5%) field goals through the final two quarters, while SAU shot 15-of-41 (36.6%).

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor's degree from East Central University.

