ECU women notch fourth straight win Saturday

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — The East Central University women’s basketball team got 20 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots by post player Sam Schwab in an 81-77 win over host Southern Arkansas Saturday inside the W.T. Watson Center.
Coach Matt Cole’s team won its fourth straight game to improve to 9-17 overall and 7-13 in Great American Conference action. The Muleriders slid to 16-10 and 10-10.
The Muleriders led 35-34 at halftime before heading into a wild third quarter that saw the lead change hands 14 times.
However, East Central led just 56-54 heading into the fourth period but never lost the lead.
ECU led by as many as eight on three separate occasions in the fourth quarter. A layup by Schwab with 2:27 to play put the Tigers on top 74-66. Kendall Schulte’s basket inside that followed a Schwab steal made it 76-68 with 1:31 remaining.
The Muleriders got no closer than five until a layup at the buzzer by Ariana Guinn gave ECU its four-point victory.
The Tigers won the rebounding battle 48-38 and survived 24 total turnovers.
Schulte also had a strong outing for ECU with 19 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. Madison Rehl scored 16 points, had seven assists and finished 12-of-15 from the free-throw line.
Madison Nickens also hit double figures for the Tigers with 14 points, eight rebounds and a 6-of-6 showing from the free-throw stripe.
Diamond Morris scored a game-high 22 points off the bench for the Muleriders. She sank two 3-pointers and hit 8-of-9 free shots. No other SAU player reached double figures.
The Tigers hit 13-of-23 (56.5%) field goals through the final two quarters, while SAU shot 15-of-41 (36.6%).
