ECU women knock off host Newman

WICHITA, Kan. – The East Central University women’s basketball team used a big second quarter to knock Newman out early in a 58-43 win over the Jets Saturday in the Clarion Inn Invitational.
East Central improved to 1-1 on the young season, while host Newman also starts off at 1-1.
The Tigers trailed 15-10 after the first quarter but outscored the Jets 17-3 in a dominant second period to take a 27-18 lead at the break.
A 3-pointer by Madison Nickens at the 8:16 mark of the fourth quarter pushed the ECU advantage to 50-32. Newman would get no closer than 13 the rest of the way.
Kendall Schulte and Madison Rehl scored 15 points each to pace the ECU offense. Shulte added four rebounds and a trio of 3-pointers, while Rehl grabbed eight rebounds and finished 7-of-11 from the floor.
Hannah Ladd also reached double figures with 10 points.
Sam Schwab had a solid game in the post for the Tigers, adding six points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots.
The Tigers hit 8-of-22 3-point shots (36.4%) while limiting the Jets to 3-of-19 shooting (15.8%) from long distance.
East Central is back in action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Tarleton State and travels to West Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Saturday.
