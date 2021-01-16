ECU women hold off late Bison comeback bid

SHAWNEE — The Oklahoma Baptist women’s basketball team put together a ferocious rally in the final five minutes of play, nearly erasing a 17-point deficit but could get no closer than three points in a 57-50 loss to East Central Thursday night inside the Noble Complex.
The Bison struggled from the field, finishing 13 of 35 (37%) 4 of 12 (33%) from 3-point range. In the fourth quarter, OBU went 6 of 13 (46%). The Bison only had seven made field goals to that point. OBU was excellent at getting to the line, connecting on 20 of 26 (77%) compared to a 4 of 8 showing from the Tigers.
East Central was 22 of 64 (34%) thanks to a stingy OBU defense, but the Tigers connected on nine 3-pointers. It was another tough day with turnovers for the Bison as they gave it away 23 times to East Central’s 12.
ECU jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first, but OBU closed it to a four point game at the end of the quarter thanks to Kaylee Hurst and Jenni Beebe.
Down 14-9 in the second quarter, OBU went on an 8-0 run behind buckets from Andreja Peciuraite as well as Charissa Price and Madison Chambers to take a 17-14 lead. However, ECU responded with a monster 16-2 run throughout most of the quarter to move ahead 30-19. ECU would take a 32-21 lead going into the break.
The Tigers would maintain their lead for most of the second half as the Bison struggled to kick start any offense. ECU led by as many as 17 in the fourth quarter, but the Bison began to chip away at the deficit.
Down 53-41 with 2:49 to play, Price caught fire and knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to cut it to six before connecting on a 3-point play to make it a three point game with 1:27 to play. Kendall Schulte hit a jumper to stop the OBU charge with 1:17 left. After two misses by the Bison, Schulte’s layup with 21 seconds left gave the Tigers their seven-point margin of victory.
Schulte finished with 17 points and five rebounds including the clutch jumper to end the OBU run. Madison Rehl added 13 points and three assists while Hannah Ladd and Mackenzie Crusoe both just missed double figures with nine points apiece.
Price led the way with 15 points on a pair of 3-pointers including nine in the final three minutes for the home team. She also had four assists and four rebounds in the game. Peciuraite added 10 points and nine boards to go with a block and a steal.
The Tigers will return home for two straight games insdie the Kerr Activities Center. Northwestern visits at 2 p.m. today and Southern Nazarene comes to town at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.