ECU women headed to Alva on Monday

The East Central University women’s basketball team will head to Northwestern Oklahoma State Monday for the final game of the 2019 portion of the season.
Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. inside the Percefull Fieldhouse in Alva.
The Tigers enter that contest at 3-6 overall and 1-2 in Great American Conference play, and the Lady Rangers are 5-4 and 1-2.
Tiger Quick Shots
• Kendall Schulte, Madison Rehl and Sam Schwab are all averaging over 10 points per game. Schulte is at 10.9 ppg and 3.0 rpg and has eight steals. She has made 18 3-pointers this season.
Rehl is at 10.3 ppg and 4.0 rpg with 24 assists.
Schwab is also at 10.3 ppg and 8.7 rpg and is shooting 46.3% from the field.
• The Tigers wrapped up the 2019-20 non-conference games on Nov. 30 and finished 2-4 against non-Great American Conference teams. ECU was 0-1 against teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, 1-0 against teams from the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and 1-3 against teams from the Lone Star Conference.
