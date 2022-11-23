ECU women garner first win

WICHITA FALLS, TX – The East Central University women’s basketball team wrapped up the Ashbrook Classic in Wichita Falls, TX, defeating host team Midwestern State University 70-62 to earn their first win of the 2022-23 season.
“I thought we did a good job in transition offense tonight and made enough plays in stretches to put the game away,” Head Coach Matt Cole said, “it was a good road win, and we will learn a lot from this weekend.”
MSU was the first to get on the board, but a jumper from Mackenzie Crusoe quickly sparked a 13-0 scoring run by ECU to grab an early 13-2 lead in the opening half. The Mustangs went on a scoring run of their own in the last two minutes of the quarter, but the Tigers held up 20-11 at the end of the first.
The Mustangs answered back in the second quarter, going on a 9-2 scoring run to put them within two at 22-20. A 3-pointer from Crusoe and a jumper from Kennedy Allison continued to push the Tigers lead ahead, and ECU went into halftime up 33-26.
Another scoring run by the Mustangs closed the gap to within one at 36-35, but the Tigers refused to let MSU regain the lead, and a layup by Ashlyn Evans-Thompson allowed ECU to break away once again. The Mustangs tried to keep it close, but the Tigers’ offense ended the third quarter leading 53-44.
ECU’s lead peaked in the fourth quarter at 14 (58-44) on Emily Wilson’s free throw at the 7:46 minute mark. MSU pushed back and cut the lead to 63-62 with one minute to go on a late 13-0 scoring run. Izzy Cummins hit a 3-pointer and a couple of free throws down the stretch to help preserve the Tigers’ lead and end the game for a 70-62 victory.
Ashlyn Evans-Thompson led the Tiger offense with 18 points, going 7-of-11 from the field and 2-for-3 from the three-point range.
Mackenzie Crusoe scored 15 points making 6-of-12 shots while adding a team-high nine rebounds and three steals.
Emily Wilson also scored in double-figures, posting13 points and seven rebounds.
Kennedy Allison added eight points and six rebounds, while Izzy Cummins and Kennedy Cummings recorded seven points each.
The East Central women’s basketball team will prepare to travel to Puerto Rico to face the University of Puerto Rico Mayaguez Friday, Nov. 25 at 1:00 p.m. and the University of Puerto Rico Rio Piedras Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.