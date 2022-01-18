The East Central University women's basketball team watched its 10-point halftime lead nearly get whittled away by Southern Nazarene Saturday afternoon during their Great American Conference clash inside the Kerr Activities Center.
In fact, after Cassandra Awatt of SNU scored on a fast-break bucket with five minutes left in the third quarter, the Crimson Storm had pulled within 34-33.
However, the Tigers answered with a huge 35-19 run and pulled away for a 71-59 victory.
Coach Matt Cole's club has now strung together a modest three-game winning streak to improve to 8-5 overall and 5-3 in GAC play, while the Crimson Storm left town at 8-7 and 3-5. ECU's Thursday night trip to visit rival Southeastern was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in Durant.
ECU's opened up its first double-digit lead when Gabby Cummins sank a 3-pointer at the 6:57 mark of the second quarter to put the Tigers on top 21-11. East Central led 28-18 at halftime.
Mackenzie Crusoe, a freshman from Choctaw High School, led ECU with a double-double that included 21 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. She hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Izzy Cummins was next for the Tigers, finishing with 12 points. Emily Wilson, a former Vanoss High School All-Stater, also hit double figures with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field.
Madison Rehl followed with nine points and three assists.
Awatt led the SNU attack with 15 points, three assists and two steals. Kennedy Gillette followed with 11 points and three more assists.
The Tigers won the battle of the boards 40-26. ECU also sank 16-of-20 (80%) free throws compared to a 10-of-19 (52.6%) effort by the visitors.
East Central travels to Arkadelphia, Arkansas this week. The Tigers will Henderson State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and cross the street to face hosts Ouachita Baptist at 1 p.m. Saturday.
