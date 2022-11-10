ECU women finish fifth at conference meet

SHAWNEE — The East Central University women’s cross country team finished fifth out of 12 teams, at the 2022 Great American Conference Championship held last weekend at the Gordon Cooper Technology Center in Shawnee.
The meet was hosted by Oklahoma Baptist University.
ECU had one runner claim All-GAC First Team honoree and one All-GAC Second-Team selection.
The Tigers were paced by Abigael Kemboi, who finished fifth overall and claimed her second All-GAC First Team honor. Kemboi recorded a time of 18:42.7 at her second GAC Championship meet.
ECU was also represented on the All-GAC Second Team by Sharon Jesang, who was the second to finish for the Tigers with a time of 19:05.8 to place her 14th. This is the first all-conference honor of her career.
Other Tiger results included Madison Ham, 19:40.2, 28th; Natali Mireles, 20:00.9, 36th; Emisela Martines, 21:31.1, 77th and Lucy Ramirez, 21:54.8, 84th.
Ouachita Baptist won the GAC team championship with 42 points. Arkansas Tech was runner-up at 56 and the host OBU team was third at 87.
East Central finished with 132 points.
The East Central University women’s cross country team will now have two weeks off before traveling to Joplin, Missouri, to participate in the 2022 NCAA Division II Central Regional, hosted by Missouri Southern State on Nov. 19.
