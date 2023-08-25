RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Great American Conference announced the results of its 2023 GAC women’s cross country preseason coaches’ poll last week. Ouachita Baptist received all 11 available first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the fall as the favorite.
East Central settled in at fifth place in the GAC rankings.
“Just like the men, we have work to do to move up the ladder,” head coach Steve Sawyer said. “The talent on this team is one of the best I have had. We just need to put pen to paper and hit some high marks this season to represent well within the conference.”
Last November, Ouachita Baptist ran to its first GAC title as they ended Oklahoma Baptist’s five-year reign as the league’s champion. They return all five of their 2022 All-GAC runners — Taylor Koeth, Jaci McGregor, Kate Nachtigal, Macie Cash and Mackenzie Davis Koeth, McGregor and Nachtigal all garnered First-Team honors.
The Bison placed second in the voting. They bring back the league’s Runner of the Year in Sophia Strange. She claimed the individual title at the GAC Championships with a winning time of 18:07.2, almost 11 seconds clear of second place. Kayla McGruder, a four-time GAC First-Team honoree, returns in 2023.
Arkansas Tech edged out Harding by one point for third place. The Golden Suns have placed second at each of the previous three GAC Championships. Led by Ashlynn Mays, Libby Booth and Morganne Browning, they return three All-GAC selections. Booth added GAC Freshman of the Year honor in addition to a spot on the First Team. Mays finished seventh at the GAC Championships. Nieves Megias, runner up to Strange at the GAC Championships, leads the Lady Bisons. She has finished inside the top five at three-straight GAC Championships.
East Central took fifth, followed by Southern Arkansas. The Tigers’ Abigael Kemboi returns off of a fifth-place finish and a spot on the All-GAC First Team at the GAC Championships, as does Sharon Jesang, a Second-Team selection who ended up 14th.
SAU’s Logan Warren earned Second-Team honors a season ago.
Southern Nazarene finished seventh, followed by Southeastern Oklahoma State. The Crimson Storm’s Sabbatha Taylor claimed Second-Team All-GAC honors.. Southwestern Oklahoma State, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Henderson State and Arkansas-Monticello rounded out the poll.
East Central, Oklahoma Baptist and SWOSU open the season by competing on Thursday, August 31 at Rogers State’s event in Claremore.
Southern Arkansas heads to Mississippi College one day later while the favored Tigers, Arkansas Tech and Harding all travel to Memphis for the Christian Brothers meet. Henderson State debuts at Southern Arkansas on Friday, September 8 while Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southern Nazarene race at Cameron the same day.
The GAC Championships takes place on Saturday, October 21 with Arkansas Tech hosting for the second time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.