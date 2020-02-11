Northwestern’s Bailey Brown scored on a putback with two seconds left in the game to give the Lady Rangers a narrow 68-67 win over East Central Saturday afternoon inside the Kerr Activities Center.
Northwestern improved to 11-11 overall and 7-9 in Great American Conference play, while the Tigers fell to 5-17 and 3-13.
ECU led 67-64 after a basket inside by Sam Schwab off a nice feed by Kendall Schulte with 2:01 left in the game, but the Tigers wouldn’t score again. The locals went 0-2 and missed two critical free throws down the stretch.
The game was knotted at 38-38 at halftime, but ECU carried a 53-48 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
After Brown’s game-winner was the only time Northwestern led in the entire second half. Brown paced the NWOSU attack with 20 points to go with eight rebounds.
Northwestern owned a huge advantage at the free-throw line, finishing 13-of-19, compared to a 3-of-7 effort by the Tigers.
Schwab registered her fifth double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She hit 5-of-8 field goals.
Madison Rehl led all scorers with 23 points, including four 3-point baskets. Schulte followed with 19 points and sank three triples.
Hannah Ladd also reached double figures with 11 points and had three steals.
Hillary Hurst had a double-double for Northwestern with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
East Central hosts archrival Southeastern at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Black Out Night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
NWOSU snaps ECU’s 12-game home win streak
The East Central University men’s basketball team committed 19 turnovers, which led to 24 Northwestern points, and the Rangers knocked off the Tigers 84-76 Saturday in Ada.
The Rangers improved to 8-14 overall and 5-11 in Great American Conference play, while ECU dropped to 16-6 and 10-6.
ECU saw a 12-game home winning streak come to a halt. The Tigers’ last loss inside the Kerr Activities Center was a 66-64 setback to Oklahoma Baptist on Feb. 16, 2019.
Northwestern jumped out to a 38-28 halftime lead and used a 10-0 run in the second half to extend its advantage to 70-52 with 6:08 remaining in the game.
Two free throws by Jack Peck at the 3:15 mark gave the Rangers their biggest lead of the game at 76-56.
NWOSU shot 15-of-23 (65.2%) in the second half, compared to a 13-of-32 (40.6%) showing by the Tigers.
Jalan Brown and Camron Talley scored 15 points each to pace the ECU offense. Brown also had 12 rebounds and three blocked shots, while Tally sank two 3-pointers and went 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.
Gerren Jackson and Zac Neely added nine points apiece for the home team.
Northwestern got 18 points from Parrish Hewitt and 16 points and seven rebounds from Jaedon Whitfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.