ECU women fall to No. 17 Golden Suns

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — No. 17 Arkansas Tech got hot in the second quarter and sped past the East Central University women’s basketball team 86-62 Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Great American Conference Tournament Wednesday night inside the Tucker Coliseum.
The Golden Suns advanced to the GAC semifinals for the seventh consecutive season with a 14-1 record, while ECU is finished at 10-9.
East Central trailed 15-8 after the first quarter but Arkansas Tech went on a 24-7 run to start the second period to make it 39-15.
The Golden Suns led 42-18 at halftime.
East Central shot just 6-of-30 (20%) in the first half and the Golden Suns hit 6-of-11 3-point baskets during their pivotal second-quarter run.
Both teams score 44 points over the final two frames.
Freshman Madison Crusoe led a group of three ECU players who reached double figures in scoring. She finished with 15 points and six rebounds.
Junior Hannah Ladd followed with 13 points, while senior Kendall Schulte added 11 points and six boards.
Jalei Oglesby paced Arkansas Tech with 19 followed by Ashlei Lopez with 18.
The Golden Suns dominated the battle of the boards 57-36. That led to 24 second-chance points for the home team compared to just five for the Tigers.
