Hannah Ladd’s baseline 3-pointer at the final horn bounced off the back of the rim, allowing Arkansas Tech to hang on for an 81-78 win over East Central in a women’s basketball battle Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU fell to 4-15 overall and 2-11 in Great American Conference play, while the Golden Suns improved to 12-5 and 9-4. Arkansas Tech now leads the all-time series 18-17.
It was one that got away for the Tigers.
Madison Nickens drilled a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to put East Central on top 67-59. The bucket tied the team’s biggest lead of the game.
Nickens hit another shot from long range with just 3:11 to play to give the Tigers a 78-73 cushion.
The Golden Suns then began their rally. More precisely, it was Sarah Heard who sparked the comeback.
Heard, who spent a lot of the game in foul trouble, converted on a three-point play with 1:13 to play to slice the ECU lead to 78-76. With 40 seconds left, she got open from the top of the key and sank a 3-pointer to put the visitors ahead at 79-78. Heard finished the game with 11 points off the bench despite picking up her fourth foul at the 4:18 mark of the second quarter.
After an ECU turnover, Kaley Shipman missed two free throws with 13.8 ticks left to give the Tigers new life. Ladd, who hit four 3-pointers in the game, got another decent look from long range but couldn’t connect.
Shipman went back to the line with just 3.4 ticks left and this time hit a pair of free shots to give ATU it’s three-point lead at 81-78 and Ladd — who scored a career-high 22 points — couldn’t tie it as time ran out.
The Golden Suns started off crazy hot, hitting seven of their first eight shots and four consecutive 3-pointers to jump out to a 24-19 first-quarter lead.
Things changed in the second period as ATU hit just 3-of-15 (20%) field goals during a 21-8 East Central run. The Tigers closed the quarter with six straight points — including two free throws apiece from Sam Schwab and Madison Rehl and a fast-break bucket by Kendall Schulte — and the hosts led 40-32 at the break.
Arkansas Tech used a 20-12 surge to start the third quarter and knot the score at 52-all at the 3:48 mark on a 3-pointer from Ke’Vonshaye Stackhouse.
Ladd hit a layup and a 3-point shot that put the Tigers on top by seven at 62-55 at the 1:31 mark of the period. However, Shipman heaved a last-second shot toward the basket as time was running from about 40 feet away that banked off the glass and into the net to make it 62-59 heading into the fourth quarter.
Shipman finished with a team-high 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. She sank all five of her 3-point attempts. Lycia Peevy followed with 19 points.
Schulte matched Ladd with 22 points for the Tigers. Schwab followed with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Madison Rehl also hit double digits with 11 points and Nickens rounded out the ECU scoring with nine. The Tigers didn’t get a single point off the bench, but only two reserves played in the game for the injury-riddled squad.
The ECU women return home at 1 p.m. today, hosting Harding. The Bisons (12-7, 9-4) upset No. 23 Southeastern 71-59 Thursday night in Durant.
