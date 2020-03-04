The final game of the 2019-20 season for the East Central University women’s basketball team was a rollercoaster.
ECU fell behind by 15 at halftime and cut the lead to five by the end of the third quarter before Henderson State took over in the fourth period en route to a 73-58 win over the host Tigers Saturday afternoon.
The season-ending loss, which saw the Tigers finish at 10-18 overall and 8-14 in Great American Conference action, put a damper on Senior Day for ECU seniors Sam Schwab, Maci Hanson and Madison Nickens. The Tigers had won five straight games entering Saturday’s contest.
The Tigers trailed just 13-11 late in the first quarter, but Henderson State used a 21-7 surge to build a 34-18 advantage after a 3-pointer by Hailey Estes at the 5:39 mark of the second period.
ECU trailed 43-28 at halftime.
Estes was fouled on a 3-point attempt and sank all three free throws at the 7:50 mark of the third quarter to put the Tigers in a 51-32 hole.
East Central rallied by scoring the final 13 points of the third frame — including four free throws and a layup by Hanson and a 3-pointer from Nickens — to get within 57-52 heading to the fourth quarter.
The comeback stopped there, as the Tigers scored just six points in the final frame on 3-of-15 (20%) shooting from the field.
Henderson State finished 9-of-24 (37.5%) from 3-point range, while the Tigers were a cool 4-of-14 (28.6%). The Reddies also won the battle of the boards 43-31.
Schwab produced her eighth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Hanson led the ECU offense with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line. Madison Rehl also reached double digits for the hosts with 12 points.
Nickens added eight points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals and blocked a shot in her final game as a Tiger.
Henderson State, which advances to the upcoming Great American Conference Championship Tournament with records of 19-9 and 14-8, got 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Pink Jones. Blu Jones and Estes contributed 11 points each.
