ECU women drop 80-70 decision to host Bison

SHAWNEE – The East Central University women’s basketball team fell to Oklahoma Baptist, 80-70, in the third meeting this season with the Bison (3-12, 2-11 GAC) Thursday night inside the Noble Complex.
Scoring
• 1st Quarter: 22-18
Both teams went on small runs for a 7-7 tie, with 6:19 left to play
The Tigers (8-5, 8-5 GAC) then took over and used an 8-2 run to push the advantage to 15-9, with four minutes remaining
OBU followed with several small runs to knot the game again, this time at 18, with 55 seconds left on the clock
ECU scored the final four points of the stanza for the slight advantage
• 2nd Quarter: 13-19 (35-37)
The Tigers held the lead between 2-4 points for the first seven minutes
The Bison then used a 5-1 run to tie the game at 31
Things remained close through the rest of the stanza, with ties at 33 and 35
• 3rd Quarter: 18-20 (53-57)
ECU tied the game at 39, but could not gain the lead over OBU
Kept the deficit around two through the first four minutes
The Bison then used a 7-0 run, over the next two minutes, to push the lead to eight
The Tigers used a few small runs through the remaining time to get back within four
• 4th Quarter: 17-23 (70-80)
ECU fought back within two (60-62) in the first 3:15, but OBU kept pushing and would not give up the lead the rest of the game
Tiger Quick Shots
• The Tigers were led by Sr. Kendall Schulte, Fr. Madison Crusoe and Sr. Madison Rehl
• Schulte: 19 pts., 4 reb., 1 assist, 1 steal, .467 (7-of-15) FG, .500 (3-of-6) 3PT FG, 1.000 (2-of-2) FT.
•Crusoe: 15 pts., 2 reb., 3 assists, .625 (5-of-8) FG, .500 (3-of-6) 3PT FG, 1.000 (2-of-2) FT
• Rehl: 11 pts., 1 reb., 5 assists, 3 steals
• Cold shooting by ECU was the difference in the game
• FG: ECU 21-of-56 (37.5%) / OBU 25-of-49 (51.0%)
• 3PT FG: ECU 8-of-25 (32.0%) / OBU 5-of-13 (38.5%)
• FT: ECU 20-of-28 (71.4%) / OBU 25-of-29 (86.2%)
Up Next
ECU will now get ready for the final game in the third-set of Great American Conference games against Western Divisional opponents
• Saturday, Feb. 13 vs. Northwestern Oklahoma State – 2 p.m. The Tigers will then start the final round of game Thursday, Feb. 18 at Southwestern Oklahoma State – 5:30 p.m.
