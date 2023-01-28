The East Central University women’s basketball team couldn’t finish what it started against Henderson State Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The Tigers built a big lead early but could seal the deal in the final minutes of a 66-61 loss to the Reddies.
ECU fell to 6-10 overall and 3-9 in Great American Conference play, while Henderson State improved to 10-8 and 7-5.
East Central interim head coach Heather Hurt said her club simply didn’t make enough plays in the closing minutes.
“Defensively, we gave great effort and executed the game plan,” Hurt said. “We fell short in our rebounding effort and offensive execution down the stretch. We were in the bonus for the last four to five minutes of the game and never got to the free-throw line. Our toughness needs to be there every game for us to win.”
It was the Reddies who sealed the outcome from the free-throw line, going a perfect 6-of-6 over the final 2:08 of the contest.
The Tigers grabbed a short-lived 61-60 lead after Ashly Evans-Thompson buried a 3-pointer with 1:37 to play.
However, Bobbi Bazzle scored on a putback with 1:12 left to put Henderson State on top for good.
Ashley Farrar hit two free throws with 11 seconds remaining to put the Reddies on top 64-61.
A potential game-tying 3-point shot by ECU’s Izzy Cummins was off the mark and Farrar hit two more free throws with two seconds left to end the scoring.
The tight contest featured 10 ties and 11 lead changes.
The Tigers opened the game on a 13-4 run capped by a jumper from Emma Epperly at the 2:45 mark of the first quarter.
Emily Wilson knocked down a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to put the Tigers on top 16-9 heading into the second quarter.
The Reddies turned things around in the second quarter and used a 21-14 surge to knot the score at 30-30 at halftime.
HSU’s Brynlee Huggins hit a 3-pointer with just under eight minutes left in the third frame to put the visitors ahead 38-32. East Central followed with a 13-3 surge and after an Evans-Thompson jumper at the 4:41 mark, the Tigers held a 45-41 edge.
The game stayed close for the remainder of the quarter and Henderson State held a slim 50-49 lead heading into the final frame.
East Central hit just 4-of-15 (26.67%) field goals in the fourth quarter.
Four Tigers scored in double-digits: Evans-Thompson, Mackenzie Crusoe, Izzy Cummins and Wilson.
Evans-Thompson led that group with 14 points. Crusoe was right behind with 13 points to go with three assists and two steals.
Cummins was next with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Wilson a graduate of Vanoss High School — scored 10 points. She finished 3-of-5 from the field overall and hit both of her 3-point attempts.
Farrar led the HSU offense with a game-high 25 points on 7-of-13 shooting. She hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished 9-of-9 from the free-throw line.
As a team, the Reddies sank 15-of-17 free throws compared to a 10-of-12 showing by ECU. Henderson State also won the battle of the boards 31-20.
The ECU women are back at home at 1 p.m. today, hosting Ouachita Baptist.
