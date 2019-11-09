WICHITA, Kan. – The East Central University women’s basketball team saw a fourth-quarter comeback bid fall just short in a 58-53 loss to Southwest Minnesota State Friday afternoon at the Clarion Inn Invitational.
It was the season opener for both teams.
The Tigers trailed by as many as 13 points but pulled within 52-51 on the second of two free throws by Sam Schwab with 2:18 to play.
ECU went 3-of-6 from the charity stripe down the stretch, while the Mustangs hit 6-of-8 free shots in the final 2:04.
The Tigers trailed 44-31 after a layup by Meleah Reinhart at the 5:18 mark of the third quarter. ECU outscored Minnesota State 15-8 in the fourth period and limited the Mustangs to a single field goal over 10 minutes. The Mustangs finished 1-of-15 from the floor in the final quarter.
East Central had to play catchup the entire game, trailing 17-12 after the first quarter and 31-25 at halftime.
Schwab led the Tiger attack with 16 points and 14 rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. Madison Rehl and Madison Nickens added eight points each.
ECU hit just 4-of-29 3-point shots (13.8 percent) and finished 15-of-22 from the free-throw line.
The Mustangs had 16 second-chance points, compared to just five for the locals.
Minnesota State got 18 points from Jenna Borchers, including four 3-point baskets.
The Tigers wrap up the Clarion Inn Invitational at noon today against host Newman. ECU then travels to Tarleton State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Stephenville, Texas.
