The East Central University women’s basketball team couldn’t have shot the ball much worse during a loss to old rival Southeastern back on Jan. 31 in Durant.
During Black Out Night inside the Kerr Activities Center on Tuesday, the Tigers warmed right up.
ECU shot 46.7% from the floor and sank seven 3-pointers in a 69-62 victory over the Savage Storm.
The Tigers improved to 13-9 on the year and 10-8 in Great American Conference play, while Southeastern left town at 10-14 and 8-10. Coach Matt Cole’s club has now won three straight games following a four-game losing skid.
The first half contained one short run after another.
Southeastern’s Grace Alverson hit the second of two free throws with 1:07 left in the first quarter to break a 15-15 tie and give the visitors a one-point lead heading into the second period.
East Central turned the tables when Alexis Lyons hit a jumper in the paint with 30 seconds left in the second stanza to give the Tigers a 31-30 lead at halftime.
SOSU’s Haiden Williams knocked down a 3-pointer with 4:30 left in the third period to knot the score at 42-42.
ECU finished that frame on a 7-2 run and after Mackenzie Crusoe hit a shot at the buzzer, the Tigers led 49-44.
The home team got some breathing room by outscoring the Savage Storm 13-8 to start the fourth period. Two free throws by Madison Rehl gave the Tigers their first double-digit lead at 62-52 with 2:07 remaining in the contest.
Southeastern got to 62-58 with 1:16 left on a 3-pointer by Alverson but could get no closer. ECU sank 5-of-6 free throws in the 39 seconds to secure the victory.
East Central finished 20-of-25 (80%) from the free-throw line compared to a 10-of-13 showing by the visitors.
Crusoe turned in a double-double for the Tigers that included 22 points and 12 rebounds. She sank a pair of 3-pointers and went 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.
Former Vanoss High School star Emily Wilson followed with 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Lyons also hit double figures with 11 points and also had five rebounds and five blocked shots.
Rehl finished 8-of-8 from the free-throw line for all eight of her points. She also had five assists.
Southeastern got 19 points and seven rebounds from Kamryn Cantwell. Alverson hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points off the pine for the visitors.
The Tigers will continue their five-game homestand to end the 2021-22 regular season with two more games inside the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU will host Ouachita Baptist at 5:30 p.m. tonight and will play Henderson State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.