With the clock winding down in the first half, East Central freshman Izzy Cummins drained a 3-pointer that trimmed the Tigers’ deficit to 38-25 Thursday night against archrival Southeastern.
That shot turned out to be a shot in the arm for Matt Cole’s team.
The Tigers ramped up their defense in the second half, hit 7-of-11 3-pointers through the final two quarters and roared past Great American Conference powerhouse Savage Storm for a 77-65 victory in front of a rowdy home crowd on Black Out Night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
East Central improved to 6-17 overall and 4-13 in Great American Conference play, while a stunned Southeastern club headed back to Durant at 15-6 and 12-5. SOSU had defeated the Tigers 63-41 on Jan. 16 in Durant.
Entering Thursday night, the Savage Storm were perched atop the GAC standings and were looking to clinch a spot in the conference tournament. Now, they are a game behind Harding and will have to wait to punch their postseason ticket.
The overall series between the two storied programs is now tied at 39-39.
“They’re league leaders and probably destined to win it still. I would say they are an NCAA tournament team, as good as Katie Webb and her surrounding cast are. We’re happy to make them wait another day to clinch a spot into the tournament,” said ECU women’s head coach Matt Cole. “After the heartbreak we had on Saturday (a 68-67 home loss to Northwestern), it was nice to bounce back. I couldn’t be more pleased.”
Cole said Cummins’ last-second triple definitely gave his team some momentum.
“It was huge. We could have been down 16, and it was a big lift for us going into the locker room,” he said.
Sam Schwab was a big part of the ECU comeback. She scored 16 of her game-high 26 points in the second half, including 11 in a 22-13 third-quarter run. The Tigers trailed 51-47 heading to the fourth quarter.
Schwab also pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.
“Sam’s capable of that type of game. Most nights, people are going to send someone at her, but Southeastern didn’t want to leave our shooters, and she took full advantage,” Cole said.
ECU went 9-of-12 (75%) from the field in the third quarter while limiting Southeastern to a chilly 2-of-11 (18.2%) effort.
Webb, the talented SOSU playmaker, scored on a reverse layup to start the final period before the Tigers took over. ECU scored 17 straight points, including 3-pointers by Madison Nickens, Kendall Schulte and Hannah Ladd. After a Schwab bucket at the 5:17 mark, the Tigers led for good at 64-53.
Cole said one of the keys to the second-half turnaround was getting more space away from SOSU defenders.
“We were able to shake loose. They were switching us really well in the first half. With motion teams, that’s kind of what you do, especially if you know our spacing, like (coach Darin Grover) does,” he said. “We made better reads and did some handoff stuff ... our kids did a fantastic job. Then it came down to hitting shots, and we knocked them down.”
While ECU was cookin’ in the second half, Southeastern finished an icy 6-of-26 (23.1%) over the final two quarters.
Hannah Ladd hit 5-of-6 3-point shots and scored 19 points for the Tigers. She also had seven rebounds.
Madison Rehl also hit double figures for ECU with 13 points and went 7-of-10 from the free-throw line.
Webb poured in 25 points to pace the SOSU offense, while Briley Moon added 20 points for the visitors that included four 3-pointers and a 6-of-6 showing from the charity stripe. Moon also had eight rebounds.
East Central will now play the first of three straight road games at 1 p.m. today at Oklahoma Baptist University (5-18, 1-16) in Shawnee.
