ECU voted ninth in conference volleyball poll

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Great American Conference announced the results of its 2021 volleyball preseason coaches’ poll Thursday and East Central University landed in the No. 9 spot.
Two-time champion Oklahoma Baptist garnered 10 first-place votes to finish first in the balloting.
In the truncated spring 2021 season, the Bison dominated to the tune of an unblemished 18-0 record. They won 13 of their matches without dropping a set; defeated three nationally-ranked opponents and became the third program – regardless of sport – in GAC history to reach No. 1 in a national poll. The Bison feature Malia Leatherland, the two-time GAC Championship MVP and the 2019 Player of the Year. She ranked in the top four in points, kills and attack percentage. Kaylee Buell, the Setter of the Year, Avery Hellmuth, the Freshman of the Year and Audrey Poupard, the league’s leader in blocks, all return.
Harding took second in the poll. The Lady Bison posted a 12-1 record in the spring, reached the final of the GAC Championships and finished No. 7 in the AVCA poll. Logan Smith earned the GAC Player of the Year honor after she ranked second in the league in kills per set, third in points per set and sixth in attack percentage. Her teammate, Libby Hinton, joined her on the First Team after producing the top attack percentage in the league, .315.
Arkansas Tech edged out Southwestern Oklahoma State for third place in the rankings. The Golden Suns and Bulldogs each reached the semifinals of the spring GAC Championships. Tech returns a pair of All-GAC selections in libero Madison Grantham and setter Brianna Merkel. The Bulldogs’ Allie Hoang, a three-time All-GAC honoree, enters the fall ranked seventh in league history in assists with 2,782. Additionally, she led the conference in assists per set.
Northwestern Oklahoma State placed fifth, followed by Henderson State. The Rangers’ Kaydee Honeycutt led the league in kills and points per set to land on the All-GAC First Team. The Reddies’ Violeta Mendoza Quintana claimed the Newcomer of the Year award after finishing the spring ranked in the top 10 in kills and points. She led the team in double-doubles. Makenzie Thoman made the All-GAC First Team after ranking fourth in digs per set.
Southern Nazarene finished seventh, followed by Arkansas-Monticello and East Central. The Crimson Storm’s Logan Matthews rated in the top 10 in service aces and digs. The Blossoms notched their first win at the GAC Championships and feature a pair of All-GAC selections in Katelyn Richbourg and Faith Wilemon.
The Tigers’ Thalianette Garcia ranked in the top seven in kills, aces and points.
Ouachita, Southeastern Oklahoma State and Southern Arkansas rounded out the poll. Ouachita’s Lexie Castillow led the GAC in digs per set at 6.76. The Savage Storm bring back three Honorable Mention All-GAC performers – Ruthie Forson,
Skylor Lewis, and Grace Shehadeh. Morgan Schuster, who finished second in the GAC in assists, returns for the Muleriders.
The regular season begins on the first weekend of September. The Savage Storm hosts the Southeastern Classic. Southern Nazarene will also partake in that tournament. ECU and Northwestern Oklahoma State head to Angelo State. Favored Oklahoma Baptist travels north for Ferris State’s event; Harding participates in Washburn’s tournament; Arkansas Tech ventures to Dallas Baptist; SWOSU sojourns to West Texas A&M; Henderson State visits Drury while UAM plays at Missouri S&T and SAU opens at Christian Brothers.
After a season hiatus, the GAC Volleyball Championships return to Hot Springs, Arkansas and the Bank OZK Arena. The eight-team event opens on Thursday, Nov. 18 with four quarterfinal contests. The semifinals and finals take place over the following two days.
