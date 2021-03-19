ECU volleyballers overcome 0-2 deficit

BETHANY — The East Central University volleyball team overcame a two-set deficit and rallied past host Southern Nazarene in five sets Wednesday inside the Sawyer Center in Bethany.
The Crimson Storm won the first two sets by counts of 25-21 and 25-15 before the Tigers won three straight sets by scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 15-13.
ECU improved to 3-4 while Southern Naz fell to 3-6.
"I am so extremely proud of this group of young women that I have the pleasure of coaching. They showed so much fight, resilience, and grit out there," ECU head coach Cheri Lindsay said via her personal Twitter account. "It is so hard to lose the first two sets, then turn around and reverse sweep. THAT is who we are."
In the fifth and final set, the game was tied at 12-12 before East Central got back-to-back kills from Aliyah Narcisse and Thalianette Garcia to put the visitors ahead 14-12.
SNU answered with a kill by Sunny Batschelett to get her team within 14-13.
Garcia ended the match with another kill off an assist from Sydney Dungen.
It was just ECU's third win in the series history with the Crimson Storm.
Garcia earned her fifth double-double of the season and fourth-straight with 16 kills and 23 digs to go with three service aces. Junior Darcia Kaiser recorded her second straight double-double for the Tigers, finishing with 13 kills, 12 digs and three block assists.
Dungen keeps piling up the assists for the Tigers. She had 24 more against SNU and now has 2,073 career assists and is No. 3 on the ECU career list chart.
Lisa Gonzalez added 19 assists and 12 digs for her first career double-double for the Tigers.
Alejandra Delgado added 28 digs, three assists, a kill and a service ace for ECU.
Shantalle Demirjian led the Crimson Storm offensive attack with a career-high 12 kills to go along with three blocks and a couple of digs. Joining Demirjian with double-digit kills was Meagan Ellis, who had 11 kills and 12 digs.
Sophomore setter Breckynn Myers dished out 40 assists and also tallied 10 digs and five kills.
Whitney Bowie finished with nine kills and six blocks for the Crimson Storm and Logan Matthews chipped in 32 digs.
East Central returns to action next Tuesday at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.
