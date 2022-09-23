BETHANY - The East Central University volleyball team improved to 2-2 in conference play this season following a four-set win (25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23) over Southern Nazarene Tuesday night in Bethany.
“The girls showed a lot of grit,” said head Coach Cheri Lindsay. “It’s always a battle with SNU so I’m proud of them for finding their rhythm and finishing.”
The opening set saw both teams trading points back and forth before ECU went on the first scoring run, extending their lead as high as 21-13. The Tigers never looked back and cruised through Set 1, 25-17.
One set down, SNU came out on the attack early and grabbed a 6-2 lead. The Tigers clawed back to tie the score 9-9, but another scoring run by the Crimson Storm allowed them to go up 20-14. Despite ECU’s effort to cut the lead within one, SNU closed out the set 25-20.
All tied at one, the Tigers came out strong in the third set before the Crimson Storm pushed back to take a 10-6 lead. ECU put together a scoring run and managed to tie it up 15-15. Both teams would trade points back-and-forth until a 6-0 scoring run by the Tigers secured Set 3, 25-21.
SNU (6-8, 2-2) led the majority of Set 4, extending their lead as high as 20-14. ECU would not go down without a fight and went on a 9-1 run that put the visitors on top for the first time at 22-21.
In the end, the Tigers finished the set 25-23 for the 3-1 victory against the Crimson Storm.
Emma Strickland and Nyah Walker had strong performances offensively as they reached double-digit kills with 18 and 11. Middles Aloni Jordan and Jade Coates each posted seven kills with Jordan totaling seven blocks and Coates totaling five blocks for a solid night at the net.
Leah Lawson recorded another double-double with 46 assists and 14 digs. Alejandra Delgado led the defense with 20 digs while Lisa Gonzalez tallied 10 of her own.
East Central, 6-10 overall, hosted longtime rival Southeastern on Thursday and travels to Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond at 6 p.m. tonight.
Bri Moore | ECU Sports Information
