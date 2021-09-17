ECU volleyball team sweeps past Pioneers

DENTON — The East Central University volleyball team swept past Lone Star Conference foe Texas Woman’s University by counts of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-14 in Tuesday night’s road win in Denton, Texas.
It was ECU’s first victory over the Pioneers in school history. Texas Woman’s came in the match leading 6-0.
The Tigers have now won two straight matches after losing eight straight to start the season. The Pioneers fell to 4-5.
The Tigers had 44 kills during the match compared to 27 for TWU. ECU hit at a .244 clip, while Texas Women’s finished at .081. The locals also came up with 72 digs compared to 54 for the home team.
Freshman Emma Strickland nabbed her second double-double of the season, finishing with 14 kills, 14 digs and a block assist. Leah Lawson, another freshman, also had a double-double that included 19 assists, 11 assists and a service ace.
Senior Alejandra Delgado finished with 23 digs, five assists and an ace, while redshirt junior Thalianette Garcia added 12 digs and one assist.
ECU junior Nyah Walker contributed 11 kills and a .267 hitting percentage.
The Tigers will host their first Great American Conference opponent at 7 p.m. tonight when Southern Nazarene University visits the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU is at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21.
