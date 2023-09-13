Members of the 2023 East Central University volleyball team include, from left to right: (front row) Sydney Roshek, Brooke Sarahina, Mia Little, Macey McAmis, Julia Kabala, Emily Pena and Jada Abercrombie; (back row) Seran Eran, Odalys Gonzalez, Faiana Halatoa, head coach Danielle Essix, Kayli Henderson, Emma Strickland, Angel Nahinu and Ashleigh Miller. The Tigers started the 2023 season at 3-6.