DURANGO, Co. — After a slow start to the Skyhawk Invitational, the East Central University volleyball team will return to Ada on a high note following a thrilling four-set victory over Colorado State University–Pueblo in the final game of the tournament.
“We started off a little rocky this weekend, but we finally started to get a groove and play well together,” said new head coach Danielle Essix. “It was nice to see us rebound from Friday and compete at a level we did today against really good teams. I am proud of our resilience and just look forward to continuing to get better.”
East Central returned to Ada with a 3-6 record.
Match 1
Angelo State 3, ECU 2
Despite falling 3-2 in a close five-set match, the Tigers turned in their best offensive performance at the Skyhawk Invitational and the 2023 season posting a season-high .276 hitting percentage.
Down 24-19 in set one, the Tigers rattled off five set points with kills by Emma Strickland, Seran Eran, and Odalys Gonzalez accompanied by a pair of Ram errors to knot the score 24-24, but ASU would take the last two points to go up 1-0.
Set two was all ECU as they jumped out to a 17-10 lead and never looked back. ASU had a short 3-0 spurt to trail 17-3, but the Tigers kept their gas on the pedal and brought their lead back out to seven points to close out the second 25-18.
The third set was defined by runs and momentum as ASU appeared to have control early with a 10-4 lead before ECU went on a five-point scoring run to even up the score 10-all and eventually lead 19-16 later on in the set. But the Rams answered back putting together two separate scoring runs of their own to close out the set 25-23.
The fourth set went back and forth between the two teams before the Tigers started to separate themselves 7-4, 17-12, and 22-16. ASU kept ECU from going on any more scoring runs, but the set was too far gone as a final kill from Odalys Gonzales settled the 25-19 set four win and forced a decisive fifth set.
The final frame was the closest all night as there were eight ties and three lead changes in the back-and-forth battle. However, with the set all tied up at 8-8, ASU would go on to take seven of the last nine points to take the set and the match.
Emma Strickland continues to be a dominant offensive weapon as the junior posted a season-high 26 kills for a .396 hitting percentage. She now holds seven of 10 ECU individual match records in kills. Newcomers Odalys Gonzalez, Angel Nahinu, and Julia Kabala also had standout performances with Gonzalez recording 17 kills, Nahinu amassing a whopping nine total blocks, and Kabala dishing out a career-high 52 assists.
Match 2
ECU 3, CSU Pueblo 1
After dropping the first set, ECU dug deep and gritted out the next three to defeat CSUP 3-1 to close out the Skyhawk Invitational.
The Tigers started slow in the opening set, hitting just .061 compared to the Thunderwolves .433 resulting in a 25-14 set one loss. ECU got things going strong in the second, though and did not let up from there.
ECU responded quickly in the second, taking a comfortable 10-6 lead early in the second until CSUP pieced together a 7-2 scoring run to lead 13-12. Both sides inched towards the finish line with small runs the rest of the way, but it was the Tigers who were able to lead throughout to take the set 25-23 with all the momentum on their side.
The Thunderwolves jumped out to a 4-0 lead but that was quickly canceled out courtesy of a 5-0 run by the Tigers. CSUP continued to hang, but ECU buckled down to take control of the match, leading as much as eight points before solidifying the 25-18 set three win.
Things tightened up in the fourth set with eight ties and three lead changes, but the Tigers found themselves leading 19-14. CSUP closed the margin to its smallest mark at 23-20, but two out of the next three points were logged by ECU to end it for good.
The Tigers had a balanced attack, with Emma Strickland and Odalys Gonzalez recording 13 kills apiece while Jada Abercrombie and Ashleigh Miller each posted seven. Julia Kabala collected 36 assists to go along with her 14 digs while libero Sydney Roshek tallied a team-high 18 digs.
East Central is at home Friday, hosting the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma at 2 p.m. inside the Kerr Activities Center.
