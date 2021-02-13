It was the upset heard ‘round the Great American Conference volleyball world.
The East Central volleyball team shocked No. 25 Southern Nazarene 3-0 Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU dominated the first set 25-13, won the second set 25-19 and held off SNU 27-25 in a third-set thriller.
It was the Tigers’ (1-2) first victory of the 2021 season, while the Crimson Storm left town at 2-1.
Set No. 3 was crazy.
Southern Nazarene stormed to leads of 8-0 and 11-1. But the Tigers rallied.
ECU still trailed 20-17 late but scored five straight points to take a 22-20 lead.
Southern Naz took its final lead on a kill by Sunny Batschelett that broke a 24-all tie and gave the visitors a 25-24 edge.
However, ECU scored the final three points, including a game-winning kill by Kemyra Landry.
It was only East Central’s second win in the all-time series with Southern Naz. The Tigers got a 3-0 win on Oct. 16, 2012. The Crimson Storm still holds an overall series lead of 2-16 and the Tigers had lost 15 straight matches to SNU.
The Tigers tallied a .238 hitting percentage and held SNU to a .065 mark. ECU also earned a big advantage at the net, with 17 block assists compared to two block solos and four block assists by the Crimson Storm.
Thalianette Garcia recorded ECU’s first double-double of the season with 12 kills and 10 digs.
Aloni Jordan led the team with a .556 attack percentage.
Senior Sydney Dungen continued to be a playmaker for the Tigers, finishing with 37 assists, four service aces, four black assists, five digs and two kills. She now has 1,953 career assists and 81 service aces.
Grace Miracle led the way for Southern Nazarene with eight kills on a .278 hitting clip, while also adding a block and three digs. Meagan Ellis and Jacy Braziel each tallied five kills as Ellis also recorded five digs. Sunny Batschelett had four kills and four blocks while Breckynn Myers had 22 assists to go along with a couple of kills.
East Central is scheduled to play at Oklahoma Baptist at 7 p.m. Tuesday before hosting arch-rival Southeastern at 7 p.m. Feb. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.