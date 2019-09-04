ECU volleyball team opens with busy week

In the first week of action for the 2019 season, the East Central University volleyball team will face five opponents, with the first four coming at the Gorilla Classic, which runs Thursday through Saturday in Pittsburg, Kansas.
The Tigers will face host Pittsburg State at 4 p.m. Thursday to open the season. The Gorillas lead the all-time series 5-0.
ECU will then face Missouri Western (11:30 a.m.) and Southwest Baptist (7 p.m.) Friday and Western Colorado (11:30 a.m.) Saturday morning.
East Central then travels to Dallas Baptist at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 for a non-conference matchup.
Tiger Quick Sets
• 2019 marks the 12th season of volleyball at ECU.
• The Tigers are 1-10 in season openers. The lone win came in 2009.
• ECU has seven returners and six new faces for 2019.
• The Tigers will have two seniors: Nautica Butler of Cache High School and Kaitlyn Coffey of Sachse, Texas.
• ECU lost six players for the 2018 roster, including the offensive and defensive leaders: Karina Erreguin (233 kills, 19 assists, 21 service aces, 124 digs, 19 block assists) and Abbey Wehrman (396 digs, 44 assists, 10 service aces). Wehrman moved to the role of graduate assistant coach starting this fall.
• The Tigers return setter Sydney Dungen, a junior from Alvin, Texas.
