ECU volleyball team notches fifth straight win

The East Central University volleyball team faced Southern Nazarene University for the second time this season, defeating the Crimson Storm in a thrilling three-set match (25-20, 25-20, 25-23) for its fifth straight win Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The Tigers improved to 12-14 overall and are now 8-5 in the Great American Conference, while Southern Nazarene left town t 12-11 and 7-5.
“This was the most complete game of volleyball I’ve seen them play all year,” said ECU head coach Cheri Lindsay. “They played at a high level and did their individual jobs on the court. It was awesome. Shout out to the block.”
ECU scored the first two points of the opening set, but SNU went on to grab the lead at 9-4. The Crimson Storm pushed it to 14-8, but an impressive 14-2 scoring run by the Tigers regained the momentum for the home team and put them back on top 22-16. With ECU in control, they closed out the set 25-20.
Set 2 was similar to the first set in that SNU held an early lead at 6-2 until ECU climbed back to make it even 8-all. Both teams would tie seven more times in the back-and-forth set before a 5-1 run by the Tigers put them up 19-16.
Although the Crimson Storm managed to get within one at 19-18, the Tigers earned six of the next eight points to end Set 2 at 25-20.
SNU jumped out to an early 5-2 lead in Set 3 before ECU went on a 5-0 run to take over 7-5. The Tigers increased their lead to 16-12, but the Crimson Storm fought their way back to force a tie 16-16.
SNU came within a point multiple times, but ECU never lost the lead and secured Set 3 25-23 and the match 3-0.
The final point came on a dramatic kill by Emma Strickland. She led the Tiger offense with 15 kills on the night and was one dig short of a double-double with nine.
Jada Abercrombie posted eight kills in the three-set match, while Nyah Walker and Kemyra Landry had six each. Aloni Jordan had five kills while adding four total blocks.
Leah Lawson recorded another double-double with 38 assists and 13 digs. Alejandra Delgado also added 13 digs in the back row.
The East Central volleyball team will travel to Wichita Falls, Texas, for a non-conference matchup against Midwestern State University at 1 p.m today.
