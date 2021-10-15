The East Central University volleyball team has boldly gone where no other ECU volleyball team has ever gone before.
The Tigers are in the midst of a school-record seven-game winning streak heading into a pair of weekend home matches with Henderson State at 6 p.m. tonight and Ouachita Baptist at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Tigers are 10-9 overall and 6-1 in Great American Conference play. ECU trails only Arkansas Tech in the GAC standings. The Golden Suns are 13-3 overall and a perfect 7-0 in the conference.
Second-year head coach Cheri Lindsay credited her players for putting together the history win streak.
“The secret behind the wins, to be honest, is these players. They come in every single day. They want to win and they want to keep getting better,” Lindsay told The Ada News. “Even when they weren’t winning at the beginning of the season, they came in every single day with this happiness and joy just to be there. Of course, when you’re winning, it’s even more accelerated.”
No one expected this type of turnaround for the ECU volleyball program, especially so fast. East Central’s recent volleyball history has been, well not good.
In 2019, ECU finished its season with a 2-29 record and in 2018 the Lady Tigers didn’t win a game, ending that year at 0-28.
Lindsay came aboard in 2020 and during that COVID-19 shortened season played in the spring, ECU finished 5-7 overall.
“It is a fast turnaround. Turning it around this fast is kind of unheard of. But again, it’s these girls. They’ve worked so hard,” she said.
This season looked grim at first. East Central went 0-8 to open the 2021 schedule but has now won 10 of its last 11 matches.
Lindsay said her squad played in two rugged tournaments to kick off the season — the Angelo State Invitational and the UCO/OC Tournament. She wanted the Tigers to get a taste of some of the best volleyball in NCAA Division II.
“I put them in those tournaments at the beginning strategically. We played against the No. 1 team in the country in Angelo State — there was a lot of really good competition. I would rather play good competition as opposed to giving them a false sense of success,” she explained. “So we went up against the best to see what we could do. That way, when it comes time for conference, we’d be ready to go.”
It definitely has worked out. The Tigers’ seven-game winning streak matches the total number of wins ECU collected for three straight seasons from 2015 to 2017.
In the Great American Conference preseason coaches poll, East Central was predicted to finish ninth out of 12 teams.
Lindsay got a good chuckle when she saw the poll in August. She had far greater goals for the Tigers.
“I always laugh because in the preseason voting, we were voted ninth behind a team that we beat three times (Arkansas-Monticello). I don’t care about those polls. I think it’s a popularity contest personally,” she said.
“I had high expectations (coming into the season). I always hold my team to high standards. I knew what we had coming in and I knew what we had coming back and I knew we were going to be a hard team to contend with once we put all the pieces together,” Lindsay continued. “We put together a really solid group of players that I knew were going to be able to put it all together and they’re proving me right.”
Lindsay said she could tell her team was moving in the right direction – and turning heads — last spring during the abbreviated season.
“Even last semester we shook a lot of stuff up. Even though we only played the Oklahoma side of the conference, it was like ‘Hold on, is that East Central?’ I was like yeah, you’re going to have a hard time coming and playing here and playing this team,” Lindsay said.
During any match, ECU’s players are like the Energizer Bunny. They yell, celebrate and encourage one another almost non-stop. Lindsay said that’s another big key to the Tiger turnaround.
“We have what we call energy unmatched and we do have a lot of energy and it’s hard to play against teams like that. That’s the secret,” she said.
“When people come to our games, they see that they’re always excited. Always jumping around. Even our players who aren’t in the game are giving 100 percent from the sideline,” she continued. “It’s a special group. I’ve been coaching collegiately for 11 years and I’ve never had a group that just loves the game so much.”
Lindsay said the foundation was set last fall, even though the schedule was pushed back to early 2021 due to the pandemic.
“The first few weeks last fall, even when we weren’t playing, we were going at 6 a.m. We went from 6 to 8 for a whole semester. There was a lot of character building. It was fun watching them fight through, not wanting to wake up and being sore and having this lady come in and implement all this new stuff they’ve never had to do before,” Lindsay said. “And they took it in stride. The building blocks were set a long time ago. The outcome is where we are right now. They’ve been a great group.”
Lindsay said she believes East Central’s success will continue if the team just takes the court and do what they do best.
“I tell them to just play. We’re a very explosive team when they don’t have to think about doing too much. They just need to go out there and carry out the game plan and play and have fun,” she said. “We just need to continue to plan one day at a time. We want to go 1-0 on the day. We play a lot of games, but we don’t want to think too far ahead.”
While Lindsay deserves a huge pat on the back for the ECU volleyball program’s rebirth, she still pointed to the players for making it happen.
“All the credit goes to them because I can’t play for them. I just put the building blocks in place for them to succeed,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.