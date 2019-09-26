ECU volleyball team falls to 0-14

WEATHERFORD – Behind a 17-kill effort from freshman Maicee Morgan, the SWOSU volleyball team defeated East Central 3-1 Tuesday evening at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center in Weatherford.
Southwestern improved to 5-6 on the year, while the Tigers remained winless at 0-14.
Morgan had 17 of SWOSU’s 54 kills on the night, while Brylee Burroughs added 11 and a team-best five blocks (two solos, three assists) to power the Dawgs past ECU. SWOSU won the first set 25-19, but the Tigers answered and won the second by the same score to tie the match at 2-2.
Things began to turn in the Bulldogs’ direction in the third set, which was when Morgan came alive and put away six of her kills and led SWOSU to their best effort of the night with a .306 hitting percentage. The Dawgs would then go on to put away 19 kills in the fourth set and finish things off at 25-18 following an attack error by ECU.
Morgan and Burroughs combined for 28 kills while SWOSU got eight kills, apiece from Sofia Gruden and Chezney Nielsen, who also added 16 digs. Making her first career start, Ashley Jekel totaled 42 assists in addition to three kills and two blocks and Kaitlyn Dillon was steady along the back line, leading the Dawgs with 24 digs and a pair of service aces.
ECU junior Sydney Dungen recorded her second and the team’s fourth double-double of the season with 31 assists and 13 digs. Freshman Shainell Taylor was solid with eight kills, one service ace and 17 digs.
Another Tiger freshman, Zaniya Norvell, led the team in kills with 10 to go with three block assists.
The Tigers will play their first match inside the Kerr Activities Center this fall at 6:30 p.m. tonight when Oklahoma Baptist visits. It’s the first of only nine home matches in the 2019 season.
