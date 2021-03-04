It was a happy birthday for East Central senior Sydney Dungen, who recorded her 2,000th career assist and helped the Tiger volleyball team defeat Northwestern in straight sets Tuesday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU won the first set 25-12, won the second 25-16 and won the third 25-19 to improve to 2-3 on the year. The Rangers fell to 4-3.
Dungen’s big assist came in the third set. The senior from Alvin, Texas, ended the night with 21 assists and three digs. She now has 2,007 career assists and is No. 3 on the ECU career list. She is also No. 5 in career service aces with 81.
Junior Kellie Smith recorded four block assists and now has 27 for her career.
Junior Darcie Kaiser led ECU with a double-double that included 10 kills and 12 digs. She also had two service aces.
Junior Thalianette Garcia added a second double-double for the Tigers with 10 kills and 12 digs.
Freshman Kemyra Landry recorded a .500 hitting percentage.
The Tigers finished with 43 kills compared to 19 for Northwestern and also finished with an 8-2 advantage in service aces. ECU recorded 46 digs compared to 37 for NWOSU.
East Central is scheduled to host Southwestern at 7 p.m. March 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.