ECU volleyball drops opener in Alva

ALVA — The East Central University volleyball team opened its 2021 season with a 3-1 setback to Northwestern Wednesday night in Alva.
Northwestern won the opening set 25-17 and the second set 25-18. East Central avoided the sweep with a 25-19 win in the third set before the Rangers closed out the match with a narrow 25-21 win in the final set.
Junior Thalianette Garcia produced 16 kills and 11 digs for the Tigers. Sophomore Zaniya Norvell followed with 11 kills and two block assists.
Senior Sydney Dungen ran the offense with 29 assists to go with three kills and a pair of service aces.
Junior Alejandra Delgado led the Tigers with 22 digs.
The Tigers will play a home-and-away 10-match schedule with the Western Division Great American Conference teams in 2021.
East Central returns to action on Feb. 3 at Southwestern and will play in the Kerr Activities Center for the first time on Feb. 10 when Southern Nazarene comes to Ada.
