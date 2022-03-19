ECU track teams open season today in Texas

For the second-straight season the East Central University track & field teams will open their schedule at the University of Texas at Tyler Ice Breaker Challenge.
The track meet takes place today in Bullard, Texas.
The men’s team returns seven participants from the 2021 season, while the women’s team brings back eight runners from a year ago.
At the 2021 UT Tyler Ice Breaker Challenge, the Tigers men’s team saw one top-three finish, with RJr. Zach Wells claiming first in the 1,500 meters (3:58.39).
The top producer on the women’s since at the event was Sr. Barbara Johnson. Johnson finished 13th in the 800 meters (2:32.88) and 28th in the 1,500 meters (5:18.43).
This year the women’s team will be competing against 15 other teams, including Ouachita Baptist and Southeastern Oklahoma State from the Great American Conference.
The men’s team will be racing against 13 other teams, with just Ouachita Baptist from the league attending the event.
