ECU track teams off and running

The East Central University track and field teams will open the 2020 season at the Great American Conference Indoor Championships this weekend in Norman.
The meet began Friday and will continue today.
The men’s team will be one of seven teams participating, while the women will be one of nine.
Others participating include Arkansas Tech, Azusa Pacific, Harding, McMurray, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Oklahoma Baptist, Southern Nazarene, Southwestern Oklahoma State and West Texas A&M.
On the women’s side, ECU is entered in the Distance Medley, 4x400 Meter Relay, Mile Run, 400 Meters, 800 Meters, 3,000 Meters and 5,000 Meters. The men are entered in those seven events and also in the 200 Meters.
The men will have a total of 17 participants, with 15 members of the women’s team competing.
The women return two top-3 finishers from a season ago, as senior Anna Mora claimed the title in the 3,000 Meters and Mora, Junior Barbara Johnson, Senior Naomi Similus and Senior Danielle Davidson combined for a second-place finish in the Distance Medley.
