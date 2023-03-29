ECU track teams have solid showing in Shawnee

SHAWNEE —The East Central University track & field teams competed in their second outdoor meet of the 2023 season with a strong showing at the OBU Invitational in Shawnee over the weekend.
The men’s team had 16 athletes place in the Top 15 of their events, including four in the Top 3 and two first-place finishes while the women’s team had five Top 10 finishes and one first-place honor.
Highlighting the Tigers on the men’s side include Jordan Garcia and Aspel Kiprob, who each won their respective events. Garcia had the fastest time of 16:19.51 in the 5000 Meter run on Saturday and Kiprob was the first to cross the line in the 1500 Meter run with a time of 3:58.00.
Six other Tigers had a Top 10 finish in the 1500 Meter event. Oliver Kiptoo placed second (3:58.07), Michael Iyali finished third (4:07.88), Matthew Norton came in fourth (4:07.92), Zander Wood placed sixth (4:14.07), AJ Gustin finished eighth (4:16.74), and Gilberto Palomo came in tenth (4:19.36).
Other notables include Peyton Holland, who finished fourth in the Shot Put and sixth in the Discus, Amos Pkiach, who placed fifth in the 800-meter run and John Vaughan, who finished eighth in the Discus.
The women’s side was led by Aurelia Jepkorir, claiming first place in the 5000 Meter Run with a time of 18:41.72.
Abigael Kemboi also had a strong performance, finishing third in the 1500 Meter run at a time of 4:59.14, a three-second improvement from her previous meet.
Kaylyn Cotner led in the women’s fielding events with a fifth-place finish in the High Jump (1.48m), while Jaclyn Robertson came in 10th in the Triple Jump (9.71m).
The East Central University will return to action Friday and Saturday at the Washington University Invite in St. Louis, Missouri.
