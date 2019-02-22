ECU track team off and running in Norman

The East Central University track and field teams will open the 2019 season at the Great American Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships and Last Chance Invitational today and Saturday at the Mosier Indoor Center in Norman.
The Tigers will be one of 12 teams, including GAC opponents Arkansas Tech, Harding, Northwestern, Oklahoma Baptist, Oklahoma Christian, Rogers State and Southern Nazarene. Azusa Pacific, La Verne, LeTourneau and West Texas A&M were also invited to participate.
ECU is entered in 14 total events, with nine men’s events and five women’s contests. The women and men will have participants in the 800-meter dash, mile run, 3,000-meter run, 5,000-meter run and the distance medley relay.
The men will also add student-athletes in the shot put, long jump, 400-meter dash and the 60-meter dash.
Today’s events start at 7 p.m., with Saturday’s field events set to begin at 10 a.m. and running events to kick off at 1 p.m.
