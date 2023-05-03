RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – With the 2023 softball regular seasons complete, the league announced the bracket and schedule for the GAC Under Armour Softball Championships. The event begins on Thursday with four quarterfinal contests from the Tiger Athletic Complex in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The Championships open at 11 a.m. with the four-time tournament champion Arkansas Tech Golden Suns taking on fourth-seeded Southeastern Oklahoma State. The Savage Storm swept the three-game series on April 21-22.
Game two features top-seeded Oklahoma Baptist facing Southern Nazarene. The Bison earned the top seed for the first time in program history. They finished on a 17-game win streak and won all three regular-season contests against the rival Crimson Storm.
At 4 p.m. No. 2 Harding plays East Central. The Lady Bisons outscored the Tigers 15-4 in a three-game sweep. The quarterfinals wrap up with a contest between third-seeded Southern Arkansas and Arkansas-Monticello. The Muleriders swept the Blossoms. Game three of the series began a 12-game win streak for SAU to close out the regular season.
———o———
The Schedule
Thursday, May 4 - Quarterfinals
Game #1: 11:00 AM - #4 Southeastern Oklahoma State vs #5 Arkansas Tech
Game #2: 1:30 PM - #1 Oklahoma Baptist vs #8 Southern Nazarene
Game #3: 4:00 PM - #2 Harding vs #7 East Central
Game #4: 6:30 PM - #3 Southern Arkansas at #6 Arkansas-Monticello
Friday, May 5 - Semifinals
Game #5: 12:30 PM - Winner Game #1 vs Winner Game #2
Game #6: 3:00 PM - Winner Game #3 vs Winner Game #4
Saturday, May 6 - Final
Game #7: 12:30 PM - Winner Game #5 vs Winner Game #6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.