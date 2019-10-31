ECU to host Oklahoma Baptist in Halloween match

The East Central University soccer team will play at home and on the road this week, starting with a match against Oklahoma Baptist at 3 p.m. today at Tiger Field.
The Tigers (4-10, 2-6 GAC) will then travel to face Southern Nazarene at 3 p.m. Saturday in Bethany.
This is the second to last weekend in the regular season. ECU will pay two home matches Nov. 7 (Ouachita Baptist) and Nov. 9 (Harding) to end the regular season. Senior Day activities will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 before the Harding contest.
Against the competition
The Tigers and the Bisons have played each other 11 times. OBU leads 7-2-2 overall and 6-1-2 in the Great American Conference. The series is tied at 2-2-1 when playing in Ada.
OBU defeated ECU 2-0 in a match Oct. 12 in Shawnee.
East Central and Southern Nazarene have battled on 18 previous occasions. The Crimson Storm lead 22-6-1 overall and 8-5 when playing in the GAC.
SNU leads 6-2-1 when playing in Bethany.
The Tigers defeated Southern Naz 3-1 on Oct. 21 in Ada. Freshman Kaylee Bruce scored a pair of goals in that contest for ECU, while Jordyn Gibbs found the net once.
