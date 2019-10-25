This past week in the Great American Athletic Conference saw the East Central University football team jump out of the frying pan and into the fire.
After hosting the No. 5 team in the nation — undefeated Ouachita Baptist of Arkadelphia, Arkansas — on Oct. 12, the Tigers traveled to Arkadelphia to take on that city’s other football squad, No. 23 Henderson State. The Tigers lost 48-17, but there was lots of good news for the Tigers.
East Central racked up 437 yards of total offense (178 rushing and 259 passing) and 20 first downs against the Reddies. The Tigers had been giving up less than 300 yards in total offense a game and less than 140 yards per game passing. The Tigers were only the second team to gain over 350 yards against HSU. Finally, the Tigers had five drives of over 50 yards in their 10 possessions and only three possessions where they did not pick up at least one first down.
This game was much like the Tiger’s season in that the final score did not really reflect how close the game was. The Reddies scored on a 65-yard pass and a 78-yard punt return by Braden Boykin. Boykin was named the GAC Special Teams Player of the Week. He leads the GAC in punt returns and is third in the nation at 17.4 yards per punt return.
While the Tigers have a 1-6 record, the statistics show them to be a greatly improved team, especially on offense, when this year’s numbers are compared to last year’s numbers.
Look for the defense to take a giant leap next year as they could return 10 of the players who started Saturday’s game. The Tigers started an astounding eight freshman, two sophomores and senior linebacker Keaton Bell against the Reddies.
This year the Tiger offense is scoring 26.6 points per game compared to 14.6 last year. They are averaging 10 first downs per game more this year. Rushing is up right at 100 yards per game and passing is up 75.4 yards per game. Total offense is up from last year’s 233.9 per game to this year’s 407.4.
This unit could return eight of the players who started the game against Henderson State. The opening lineup consisted of four freshmen, four sophomores and senior tight end Dilland Gardner and senior linemen Watt Galanet and Judd Terry.
On defense, the Tigers are giving up about three points more per game, but the difference in points scored and points given up is still around 10 points better per game. The Tiger defense is giving up over 25 yards per game less on the ground and is holding their opponents to under 200 yards a game. They are giving up a few more yards per game in passing, but that is due to several long passing plays. On defense, the Tigers are giving up about 40 yards more per game.
Two Tigers have put their names into the all-time record books this year and will only move higher in the years to come.
Sophomore Ontario Douglass is now tied for 10th with eight games of 100 or more rushing yards. He reeled off consecutive games of 120, 192, 189 and 165 yards earlier this year. For his two-year career, he has a total of 1,950 yards and will soon join only 17 other Tigers to rush for 2,000 or more yards in their careers.
Behind the Tiger’s offensive line, he is averaging a conference-leading 121.9 yards per game. He has a career average of 108.3 yards per game and is 250 yards from overtaking Billy Hammon (1981-83) for 11th place.
Sophomore receiver Jayquan Lincoln is one of only 14 ECU players to ever have more than one 100-yard receiving games. Three past Tigers have had three 100-yard receiving games, two have had four, one has had five and both Chris Barnes and David Moore (now with the Seattle Seahawks) have had nine.
For perhaps the first time ever each of the six GAC Arkansas teams hosted a team from Oklahoma last weekend. In each game, the home team emerged the victor. Ouachita Baptist defeated Oklahoma Baptist 42-14. Ouachita, the nation’s fifth-ranked team again this week moved to 7-0 while Oklahoma Baptist is now 3-4.
Arkansas-Monticello downed Southern Nazarene 31-28. Southern Naz answered a second-quarter score by Monticello with a 96-yard kickoff return but was outscored 24-8 in the second half. Southern Arkansas, led by GAC Offensive Player of the Week Hayden Mallory, defeated Southeastern 49-7. Mallory completed 11 of 14 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns.
In a close game in Russellville, Arkansas, Northwestern dropped a 21-14 decision to Arkansas Tech. The Wonder Boys gained their first victory of the year. Tech defensive tackle Tre Chism dominated the game with 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and eight total tackles. The 5.5 tackles for loss matched the highest number of tackles for loss ever in a single game in GAC history. The two teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 7-7, but Arkansas Tech broke the game open with a 55-yard fumble return for the go-ahead touchdown.
In the final GAC game of the weekend, the country’s 18th ranked team, Harding, downed Southwestern Oklahoma 45-14. Harding dominated the game and took a 45-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
The good news for East Central is that after playing teams ranked 5th and 23rd in the country they won’t play a ranked team this week.
The bad news is that the Tigers will next host Southern Arkansas. The Muleriders have a record of 6-1 with their only loss coming against Harding back in September. Since then, they have outscored four opponents 166-48. Saturday’s game will be Chickasaw Appreciation Day and kickoff will be at 3 p.m. inside Koi Ishto Stadium.
In other games this weekend, all hosted by Oklahoma schools, Henderson State (6-1) will be at Southeastern (1-6); Arkansas-Monticello (5-2) will be at Oklahoma Baptist (3-4); Harding (6-1) will be at Northwestern Oklahoma (2-5) and Arkansas Tech (1-6) will visit Southwestern (2-5).
The Tigers close out their season with games at Harding, Arkansas Tech at home and at old rival Southeastern.
