WEATHERFORD — The East Central University men’s basketball team limited Southwestern to 37.5 shooting from the field, made 14 3-point baskets and bullied past the host Bulldogs 99-74 Thursday night inside the Pioneer Cellular Event Center.
The Tigers improved to 13-7 overall and 10-5 in the Great American Conference play, while the Bulldogs fell to 4-17 and 1-14.
East Central started the game on a 22-10 run, capped by a 3-point basket from Camron Talley at the 12:41 mark.
Southwestern had pulled within 42-35 on a triple by Luke Lewallen with 2:46 remaining in the first half before the Tigers put together a good finish.
ECU finished the first period with a 10-3 surge — Southwestern’s Logan O’Neal drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer — to carry a 52-38 lead into halftime.
ECU broke the game open with a 17-9 run to start the second half and after a Talley layup, the Tiger lead reached 69-47 with 12:31 to play.
A Jamey Woods 3-point basket with 2:16 to play was ECU’s last score and put the visitors on top 99-72. The Tigers missed three field goals down the stretch that would have put them over the century mark.
Talley finished with 29 points, hit 6-of-9 3-pointers and added seven rebounds to lead the ECU attack.
Da’Rion King followed with 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Tigers. Matt Garriga also hit double figures with 11 points.
ECU finished 14-of-31 from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Bulldogs got a double-double of 33 points and 11 rebounds from Tre Evans, who struggled from the field but got to the free-throw line often, connecting on 14-of-17 attempts from the stripe.
East Central makes the long trek to Alva at 3 p.m. today to face host Northwestern.
