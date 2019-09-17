ECU Tigers rally falls just short at Southwestern

WEATHERFORD – Southwestern scored 21 first-quarter points – including two touchdown passes of over 60 yards – and held off a late flurry from East Central to defeat the Tigers 24-21 in the ASAP Kickoff Classic on Saturday evening in Weatherford.
With the win, SWOSU improves to 2-0 on the year, an accomplishment the program has not achieved since 2013. East Central starts off 0-2.
Quarterback Tyler Marr had a hand in all three of the Bulldogs ‘touchdowns, carrying the first in himself less than four minutes into the action before finding Jared Rayburn and Justin Bailey for scoring strikes of 65 and 63 yards, respectively, later in the quarter. SWOSU led 21-7 at the end of the first and got a 24-yard field goal from Ryan Buchanan in the second to take a 24-7 advantage into the locker room.
East Central’s lone first-half score came on a 4-yard keeper by quarterback Kenny Hrncir at the 7:10 mark of the opening quarter that knotted the score at 7-7.
SWOSU was kept off the scoreboard in the second half, but the defense came up with timely stops to preserve the victory.
On ECU’s first drive of the half, Dalton Cooper, Colten Buie and a host of other Bulldogs helped stuff a 4th and 1 attempt inside the SWOSU 10-yard line, ending one of the Tigers’ longest drives.
ECU scored a touchdown later in the third on a 22-yard run from JuWan Walker to trim the SWOSU advantage to 24-14. The Tigers were driving in the fourth when CJ Jennings busted up an option attempt and recovered the fumble near midfield to return the ball to his offense.
ECU would get the ball back off an interception by Cameron Jones (one of two in the game by the Sulphur High School product) and cover 62 yards in 10 plays to make it a three-point game with 4:07 to play when backup QB Taye Gatewood scored from the 2 with 4:07 left.
SWOSU’s offense controlled the clock the rest of the way, getting three first downs – including a crucial 3rd and 13 conversion on a pass from Marr to Patrick Lee – before heading into the victory formation.
The Bulldogs outgained the Tigers with 414 total yards, compared to 339 for ECU.
Marr passed for 274 yards while the Dawgs got 140 yards on the ground, with ECU rushing for 178 yards and throwing for 161. ECU had an edge with 31:16 in time of possession, but SWOSU averaged 6.9 yards per play for the game, compared to an average of 4.7 yards per for the Tigers.
Hrncir finished 5-of-16 for 89 yards and one interception, while Gatewood completed 10-of-13 passes for 72 yards.
Ontario Douglas rushed 18 times for 120 yards to lead the Tiger ground game. JayQuan Lincoln led the ECU receiving corps with four catches for 86 yards.
Basiru Jobe led the Tiger defense with nine tackles, while Broderic Odeom and Devon Roush added six apiece.
East Central is back at Norris Field at 6 p.m. Saturday for a Homecoming date with Southern Nazarene University.
The Ada News’ sports editor, Jeff Cali, contributed to this report.
