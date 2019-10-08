The East Central University football team needed one more comeback in a shootout with the University of Arkansas-Monticello Saturday night at Cotton Boll Stadium. However, a late turnover proved costly and ended hopes of a rally in the Tigers’ 49-46 loss.
UAM improves to 3-2, while ECU is 1-4. The Boll Weevils are undefeated at home (3-0) and earned their 400th win in program history.
With 45 seconds left and ECU trailing by three, the Tiger defense forced UAM to punt. But during the return, East Central’s Kejuan Neal muffed the catch, and the ball was recovered by Sylwester Augustyn and Monticello was able to run out the clock.
Both teams put up huge offensive numbers.
The Tigers finished with 524 total yards — 269 through the air and 255 on the ground.
The Boll Weevils were a little better, piling up 600 total yards with 258 passing and a whopping 342 yards rushing.
Tailback Ontario “Mookie” Douglas continued his Great American Conference tear. The sophomore from Lawton Eisenhower finished with 165 yards and three touchdowns. It was his fourth straight game to eclipse the 100-yard mark.
Quarterback Kenny Hrncir, a freshman from Needville, Texas, completed 13-of-25 yards with 245 yards and one interception. He also rushed for 33 yards and a TD. JayQuan Lincoln, a sophomore from Lawton High School, led ECU’s receivers with eight grabs for 128 yards. He reached 100 yards for the second time.
All six ECU touchdowns came via the rush — the three by Douglas and once each from Hrncir, backup quarterback Taye Gatewood and running back Tyson Jones.
The Tigers had a tough time slowing down freshman UAM quarterback Demilon Brown, who threw for 258 yards and two scores and rushed for 155 yards and three TDs.
UAM receiver DeAndre Washington had four catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
East Central trailed 14-10 after the first quarter and 21-17 at halftime. The two teams traded third-quarter TDs before combining for 43 points in a crazy fourth period (won by ECU, 22-21).
ECU kicker Harper Simmons booted a 42-yard field goal in the first quarter but missed from 47 yards out in the second period. He nailed five PAT kicks.
Cameron Jones, a sophomore safety from Sulphur, led the ECU defense with nine tackles and an interception. Christian Fleischhauer, a freshman defensive back from Cypress, Texas, also had nine stops. Linebacker Devon Roush, a freshman from Houston, added seven tackles.
The Tigers return to Koi Ishto Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday against Ouachita Baptist. It will be the annual Pink Out game. The OBU Tigers are currently 5-0 after defeating Southeastern 27-14 last Saturday in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
